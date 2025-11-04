I Refused to Return to the Office After Years of Remote Work — Then HR Dropped a Bombshell

Hi Bright Side,





I work at a marketing agency, and after 4 years of remote work, my boss wants me back in the office “to manage time better.”



I said, “2-hour commute just to join the same Zoom calls I do from home. That’s time management?!”

He smiled. Later, HR called me in — agreed to keep me remote, then handed me a flash drive, discreetly. I plugged it in and froze. Inside I saw 2 files — one a program labeled TimeTrackerPro.exe, the other titled Installation Instructions.



Turns out, the only reason HR agreed to let me keep working remotely was if I installed this “productivity monitoring” software — a polite way of saying spyware.

I’ve been with this company for years. I’ve worked hard, hit every deadline, even helped keep things running during lockdowns. And now they want to watch my screen to make sure I’m “working”? Remote work was supposed to be about trust, about getting the job done without being watched over your shoulder. Now I feel controlled. Like every click, every minute, is being judged.

I took the flash drive and returned home. Now I’m stuck. Do I install it and give up my privacy, knowing they’ll be tracking everything? Or do I go back to the office, pretend everything’s fine — even though it’s not? Honestly, I don’t feel comfortable either way.... After all these years, I just don’t know if this is the place for me anymore.





—Sean