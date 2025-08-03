I Feel Unsafe Because My Husband’s Pranks Are Going Too Far

Then, there was this one Halloween. I had just come home after an exhausting day at work, completely drained, and all I wanted was a moment to relax and recharge in the shower. I was standing there, the warm water soothing me, when suddenly, out of nowhere, I saw a figure peek around the shower curtain. It was my husband, but not the way I expected him. He had on this horrifying Halloween mask, one of those grotesque, over-the-top ones that look like they came straight out of a nightmare. My heart stopped, and in an instant, I was hit with a wave of panic. I screamed, completely caught off guard, and ended up breaking down in tears.



Instead of apologizing or comforting me, he just laughed, as if it were all some huge joke. Then, without a second thought, he turned around and went back to the couch to watch TV, leaving me there in shock, feeling utterly alone.

Oh, and last year, my mom passed away. We were really close, and I always keep her favorite earrings on a table with her photos around it. One day, they just disappeared. So I asked him if he knew where they were, and he casually said, ‘Oh, I sold them to pay your credit card debt.’ Then, about an hour later, they just magically reappeared. I asked him what was going on, and he said, ‘It was just a prank!’ and acted like it was no big deal, laughing at my reaction.

I love him, but this change in him is really throwing me off, and I’m honestly kind of worried. I don’t know if I should talk to a therapist about it or how to even bring this up to him. What should I do?

Thanks,

Krista