My Son Moved Across the Country and Expects Me to Visit Him Instead of Him Coming Home

"Hi Bright Side,

So my son was in college, doing fine, and then suddenly he met this girl online while playing some multiplayer game. Within a few months, he drops out, packs up, and moves across the country to live with her. He says she’s “the one,” they’re already talking about marriage and kids, and apparently, this girl’s family is his new family now.

Here’s where it gets messy: instead of coming home for holidays or even visiting us once, he says it’s on me to fly out to him. Not just me either, he wants me to bring his siblings AND pay for everyone’s tickets. Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, he also wants me to cover the flights for his girlfriend’s parents too, because in his words, “we should all vacation together so everyone can bond.”