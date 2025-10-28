I Refused to Take My Ex Back, and My MIL Made Sure I’d Regret It

Hi Bright Side,

I don’t even know where to start, but I need to get this off my chest before I lose it completely.

So, I’m divorcing my husband, Alex, and I moved out with my kids, Harper (8) and Milo (5). Things were finally starting to feel normal, like I could breathe again, when my MIL, Joan, showed up at my door.

At first, she acted... normal. Smiled, asked about the kids, even brought cookies. I let her in, thinking maybe we could be civil for the kids’ sake.

The first hour was fine. We chatted politely, she complimented the house, asked about school. But then the subtle hints started, comments about how I “shouldn’t give up on Alex” and how he “was miserable without me.”

I tried to brush it off, told myself it was harmless. But inside, I felt uneasy.