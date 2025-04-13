I Kicked Out My Stepson for Choosing a Puppy Over My Daughter’s Safety

Blended families require compromise, patience, and a deep understanding of everyone’s emotional needs. But what happens when those needs collide in painful and unexpected ways?

Here’s what our reader write us:

“My 12 y.o. daughter has trauma-level fear of dogs. My 17 y.o. stepson knew—and brought home a puppy anyway.

She locked herself in her room for two days and I sent him to his aunt’s. No chances.

Next morning, she handed me a ripped sketch with his name into it.

He was drawn as a monster.

I thought I overreacted.

Now I’m not so sure.”