I Raised My Grandkids Alone, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Me

Hello Bright Side,

I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I need advice, or maybe just someone to hear me.

I raised my 3 grandchildren after my son and DIL had passed in a car crash. Instead of enjoying retirement, I went back to work part-time, spent my savings on them.

Now I live with my grandson, but recently I heard him aggressively saying to my granddaughter that he doesn’t want me in his house because I’m too much work. Now that I’m 82, my health isn’t what it used to be.

I can’t work anymore. My savings are gone, and I need somewhere to live. Too many responsibilities. Too stressful.

I left with my suitcase and a plastic bag of medicine. But I didn’t argue. I just made a few calls.

You see, while I gave them all I had, I never told them about one thing: the house I inherited from my parents in the countryside. I never sold it. It’s small, but charming. And it’s mine.

Now, I’m living there quietly. Last week, one of them called, asking if I could help with a down payment. I told them kindly that I was living simply and focusing on myself now.

Was that wrong of me?

Sincerely,

Monica