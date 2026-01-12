I Refuse to Earn Less Than New Hires After Years of Experience

Hi Bright Side!

I had been at the company longer than anyone else on my team. I also earned the least. At the time, I didn’t know that yet.

I found out during small talk.

The new hire and I were getting coffee when he casually mentioned his salary, then froze. He clearly hadn’t meant to say it out loud. I laughed it off and changed the subject.

Later that day, I did the math. He was making $1,200 more a month than I was. He also asked me how to do half of his tasks.

I brought it up to my manager. I was told my loyalty was appreciated and that salaries depended on “market conditions.” Apparently, the market only applied to people who hadn’t been loyal yet.

A few weeks later, I was asked to train another new employee.

That’s when I stopped asking questions.

I updated my résumé quietly and accepted a better offer elsewhere. When I handed in my notice, my manager looked genuinely surprised and asked what had changed.

I told him nothing had.

After I left, the company posted my position online — with a higher salary range than I had ever earned.

That’s when I understood the final lesson: they didn’t pay me less because they couldn’t.

They paid me less because I stayed.