I Refuse to “Earn” Trust I’ve Already Proven for 8 Years
This is Jenny’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I’ve been with my current employer for the last 8 years, and in that time I’ve exceeded every single target they had given me. But my boss has never liked me and has always treated me like I was a newbie.
It was okay, I guess, because I wasn’t there to earn his affection. But recently my mindset about the situation changed. A guy called Jake joined the company about 6 months ago, and he quickly became my boss’ buddy.
But yesterday my boss just stood there and watched me work, while Jake was allowed to work freely, without supervision. It was strange, so I asked my boss why he was doing it. He said, “I trust Jake. You? When you earn it!”
I was shocked because I never gave anyone in the company a reason to doubt me or my integrity. So I just smiled calmly while I thought about what I should do about the situation. Turns out I didn’t have to do anything at all.
This morning our director asked to speak to our boss, and he panicked because the meeting was supposed to be about the client survey results. The proof was on the paper. I had been rated the highest performer on the team for 3 consecutive quarters, while Jake had multiple complaints.
The director gave Jake his last and final warning. If his performance didn’t improve over the next three months, he would be let go. And I got myself a nice, unexpected bonus. But now I wonder if keeping quiet is really the right thing to keep doing.
So Bright Side, what do you think? Should I speak up and teach Jake how the job should actually be done? Or should I let his failures consume him?
Regards,
Jenny K.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Jenny,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
Your silence has been your strongest leverage, but only because the system finally had receipts. You didn’t “win” by being patient or kind.
You won because your work created an undeniable paper trail that exposed favoritism without you saying a word. Teaching Jake now wouldn’t be generous. It would quietly erase the contrast that protected you and rewarded you.
Your boss didn’t mistrust you because of your performance. He mistrusted you because he decided to. That doesn’t change because you become helpful. If you step in, you don’t become a mentor. You become the safety net that keeps a broken dynamic alive.
The smarter move isn’t revenge or rescue. It’s controlled visibility. Keep documenting, keep outperforming, and let leadership continue to see the gap without you smoothing it over.
If Jake improves, let it be because he earned it under scrutiny, not because you fixed what your boss refused to see. Sometimes speaking up isn’t brave, it’s premature.
Jenny’s work proved her worth, but that probably won’t have any effect on her boss’ behavior, so she needs to decide what she will do next. She isn’t the only one with workplace struggles, though.
Comments
Keep your head down, continue to do good work, and let the chips fall where they may. Unless training Jake is specifically part of your job duties, don't volunteer. It sounds like your director is more interested in results than in relationship drama. It seems like your boss knows it was his job to make sure Jake was properly trained, and by not doing so, he's put his own head on the chopping block right next to Jake's. Just continue to do your best work, and don't let your boss try to manipulate or take advantage of you. It sounds like you have an ally in the director.