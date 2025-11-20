I Refuse to Let My DIL’s Kids Sleep Under My Roof After Discovering Their Cruel Secret

While you are playing nicely, your DIL is training her kids how to lie and manipulate. You need to tell your son immediately. If you spend time trying to be nice and understanding BEFORE you confront the elephant in the room, the children will be learning NEW WAYS to get around your concerns. I appreciate how much they mean to you, but that means nothing if they are continuing to try and manipulate you. Your son's reaction will set the tone for what you should do next. Even if he believes you, trusting your DIL ever again is not possible. The children will indeed, suffer, but not because of you. Their own mother is using them as pawns to achieve I don't know what. They won't be able to defy her, especially if she's their custodial parent. She could even threaten them with, again, I don't know what. It is a true shame that people do things like this to their children or anyone else, who are only trying to keep their family together, to achieve their twisted goals. Your son may not believe you, or want to do anything about it. Until you speak to him, and see what his reaction is, you are sort of stuck. Doing nothing or trying to be nice Grandma instead of DEALING WITH IT, you will only be letting them know that they can keep doing it. The methods may change, but you will always be a target for your DIL.