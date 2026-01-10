I Refused to Train My New Colleague for Free, I’m Not a Charity

Dear Bright Side,

I (39 F) have worked on the marketing team for 10 years.

Recently, our firm decided to expand the team with some “young perspective.” They took in a 24-year-old recent graduate named Mia, who has zero experience. None.

My boss told me to stay an extra hour daily to train her.

I replied, “I don’t do free work. I’m not a charity!” He snapped, “We’re a family, not everything

is about money! Plus, you will have less work to do once Mia is fully trained. This is for your own good!”



I smiled and nodded politely.



Next day, everyone went numb when they discovered I had been planning to leave. I had already cleaned my office and placed all of Mia’s stuff in it. I took her small desk.

My boss looked confused. I said, “Since you hired Mia to take some of my workload, I’m happy to give her all of it. I’m leaving.” Then I gave him my two weeks’ notice.

I’ve accepted a new job that respects my time, and I don’t want to stay in a workplace that expects unpaid effort.

HR asked to meet with me to try to convince me to stay. They said they value their senior employees, and that I’m considered one of their most important assets.

Now I’m starting to second-guess myself. I’ve been with this company for 10 years, and I don’t want to make a decision I’ll regret.

Am I wrong for leaving?

Sincerely,

Meredith