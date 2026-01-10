Nope. They were planning on getting rid of you once you trained her. HR isn't on your side, within a few months you'd be gone. They're just mad you beat them to it. Enjoy your new job.
I Refused to Train My New Colleague for Free, I’m Not a Charity
Workplace expectations can quickly cross the line when loyalty is treated as availability, and experience becomes an excuse to demand more. Many long-term employees end up carrying extra responsibilities simply because they’ve “always stepped up.” One reader wrote in after refusing unpaid extra work — and said it instantly shifted how she was treated at the office.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I (39 F) have worked on the marketing team for 10 years.
Recently, our firm decided to expand the team with some “young perspective.” They took in a 24-year-old recent graduate named Mia, who has zero experience. None.
My boss told me to stay an extra hour daily to train her.
I replied, “I don’t do free work. I’m not a charity!” He snapped, “We’re a family, not everything
is about money! Plus, you will have less work to do once Mia is fully trained. This is for your own good!”
I smiled and nodded politely.
Next day, everyone went numb when they discovered I had been planning to leave. I had already cleaned my office and placed all of Mia’s stuff in it. I took her small desk.
My boss looked confused. I said, “Since you hired Mia to take some of my workload, I’m happy to give her all of it. I’m leaving.” Then I gave him my two weeks’ notice.
I’ve accepted a new job that respects my time, and I don’t want to stay in a workplace that expects unpaid effort.
HR asked to meet with me to try to convince me to stay. They said they value their senior employees, and that I’m considered one of their most important assets.
Now I’m starting to second-guess myself. I’ve been with this company for 10 years, and I don’t want to make a decision I’ll regret.
Am I wrong for leaving?
Sincerely,
Meredith
Thank you for sharing your story, Meredith. After 10 years of loyalty and hard work, it’s completely normal to feel conflicted — especially when leaving feels sudden. But this likely wasn’t about one request. It sounds like the result of years of effort that wasn’t truly valued. Here’s our advice:
You didn’t act on emotion — you acted on evidence
Your boss wasn’t asking for support; he was expecting unpaid work while brushing off your experience. It wasn’t a one-time jab; it exposed how little your long-term dedication was truly respected.
Leaving wasn’t impulsive — it was a smart, professional move to protect your value. Staying would’ve signaled that free extra labor is acceptable, and that would only open the door to more exploitation.
If you consider staying, demand a written agreement — not verbal promises
Your boss was breaking the law. Employees are not to work off the clock. Don't trust him or the company. HR should have written him up for trying to get you to work without getting paid.
If they truly want you to stay, they need to prove it with more than compliments. Words like “we need you” don’t mean much without real change.
Push for a written offer: better pay, protected work hours, and clear limits on additional duties like training others. If they dodge that conversation, you’ve already learned where you stand. Your value should be paid for — not assumed.
Don’t let guilt distort what really happened
Unfortunately when it comes to salaried workers, drawing that hard line in the sand gets more difficult. Now with the age of WFH it's even more mushy, add cell phones, iPad etc. When aren't workers not available to work.
After 10 years, it’s natural to feel attached — but commitment has to be mutual. Your boss framed it as “teamwork” to pressure you into giving away your time.
Real leadership would’ve recognized your mentorship and compensated it, not treated your evenings as theirs to claim. Leaving a one-sided situation isn’t disloyalty — it’s knowing your worth.
Use this as your reset: set clear boundaries in your next role from day one
You’ve seen how being the “go-to person” can quickly turn into being taken for granted.
In your next role, be clear early about workload boundaries and what support or mentoring you’re willing to provide. It sets the tone that your expertise is worth respecting — and that your experience doesn’t mean you’re on call 24/7.
Boss: We need you to stay late every day to train the new employee.
Meredith: Okay, boss. Please let me know how you want me to code my overtime for Payroll.
B: There is no overtime available.
M: Then please let me know what to deprioritize from my workload so that I can train our new person during my regularly scheduled hours.
Still might have resulted in quitting, but it was a more professional response when telling her boss no. 🤷🏻♀️
I don't get all these people who expect paychecks at the end of the month, yet they are not ready to do any small sacrifice for their job. Having a job is not always perfect sometimes you gotta go the extra mile, even if it means to give your time without expecting so much in return
If HR agrees to some of your demands for compensation, I would stay cause 10 more years and a pension comes when you retire