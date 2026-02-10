I Refused to Let My Boss Steal Credit for 72 Hours of My Hard Work

So every night after that I started saving everything. Every email I sent at 3am. Every recovery log with my name on it. Every timestamp. I didn’t go to HR. I sent it all directly to the client. Said it was “documentation for their records.”

A month later, the client flew in for their annual review. Same week, my boss had a board presentation scheduled. He was ready to shake hands and take credit for everything.

Then during his presentation, the director pulled out my folder. Asked why his name wasn’t anywhere. Why I was the only one working through the night.

My boss froze mid-sentence. Went pale. Looked straight at me. I just smiled. Same smile I gave him when he winked at me.

He didn’t get fired but things got really weird after that. He barely looks at me now. Part of me feels good. Part of me wonders if I made my own life harder.

Was this petty or justified? Would you have done the same or just let it go? Honestly, I am still thinking about it.

Jason D."