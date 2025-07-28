I Refuse to Let My Neighbor Pick Lemons From My Yard, I’m Not a Free Grocery Store

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve got a situation that’s honestly got me questioning my place in the neighborhood.

Last week, I caught my neighbor picking lemons off my tree like it was an all-you-can-eat buffet. I went outside and asked her what she was doing, and she looked at me like I was the one doing something wrong. She just shrugged and said, “You weren’t using them.”

Naturally, I told her to leave. I didn’t think it was a big deal. But then, an hour later, there’s a knock at my door. It’s her husband. And instead of defending her, he just looks completely exhausted and says, “I’m so sorry. She does this kind of thing a lot.”