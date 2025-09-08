I Refused to Let My Brother Live in the House I Bought for Our Mom

My mom has always helped my brother more; I mean, her world is him and his kids. I’ve always seen that she loves him more than me. It hurts, but I’ve come to accept it because you can’t force someone, even your own mother, to love you the way you want.

But it still stings. I worked hard to give them that house, and the second he shows up, smiling like he owns the place, they open the door. Like my sacrifices mean nothing, because what my mom really wanted wasn’t safety, it was her golden child back under her roof.

And now I can already feel it coming: she’ll flip this around, make me feel guilty for excluding him, as if protecting them makes me the bad one. I can hear the words already: “He’s still your brother. Family is family.”

I don’t know what to do anymore. I want to keep helping my parents, but if my mom’s loyalty will always bend toward my brother, then maybe nothing I do will ever be enough.

So I need to know: am I the bad one here?

What can I do?

—Kate