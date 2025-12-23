I would have had a super soaker at the ready and a chain fed nurf gun you did it way more mature than I would have, great effort 👌
I Refuse to Let My Neighbors Invade My Privacy, So I Found a Creative Solution
Everyone deserves privacy in their own home. Your space should feel safe, comfortable, and free from unwanted attention, especially from people who have no reason to be looking inside. Our reader, Monica (29, F), had to take her own steps to protect herself from peeping kids. Was she wrong? You decide.
Here’s what she told us:
I’ve lived in my neighborhood for the last three years and had no trouble until a young family with two kids moved in recently.
My bedroom window faces the front yard, and since we live in a hot city, I almost always have my windows open. Yes, you can see right into the house, but I assumed people would just mind their own business.
My new neighbors have a pair of curious kids.
After this new family moved in, my neighbor’s kids decided that my lawn and bedroom window were their source of entertainment. Not only would they peek in and shout ’Boo!’ at odd hours, they also started to throw stuff into my house through the window.
At first, it was harmless things, like a leaf or flower from the front lawn. It was a little annoying to clean up, but I didn’t make it a big deal. But when they started throwing used juice boxes and chocolate wrappers in, I spoke to them kindly a few times and asked them not to do it. They ignored me.
Their parents were of no help.
I eventually went to their parents, expecting support or at least concern. Instead, they laughed at me, saying, “They’re just kids. If it bothers you so much, then close your windows.” That response stunned me.
Teaching kids that it’s normal to walk onto someone else’s property and throw things through their window felt completely wrong. But nothing changed. The kids kept coming, almost daily. I didn’t feel safe in my own home.
I knew I had to take a different approach.
One day, while cleaning my attic, I found an old voice recorder from my childhood, and suddenly I had a plan. I had my boyfriend record deep roaring noises and kept it ready.
The next time I heard the kids come to my door, I quickly hit play and hid out of sight. When they came close to the window and heard the roaring noises, they dropped whatever they were holding and started screaming.
I had unleashed pure chaos and I wasn’t sorry.
They sprinted home in a panic, crying all the way. Minutes later, their mother stormed up to my door, calling me a monster and demanding an apology. I calmly replied, “I am in my own house. That was just my music.” She left furious.
News got around fast.
They stopped coming after that, but the situation took a new turn. A neighbor stopped me during my morning walk to ask what happened between me and the family next door. Apparently, the kids’ mother has been going around the neighborhood telling everyone that I “traumatized her sweet kids for life.”
The neighborhood is divided.
Some neighbors say I did what any normal person would do. Others look at me like I’m the wicked witch next door. A few have even suggested I apologize just to keep the peace.
Now I can’t help wondering if I handled it the right way. Part of me feels justified. After all, I tried talking, explaining, asking politely, and nothing changed. Another part of me keeps replaying those screams and the look on their mother’s face.
Did I cross a line? What would you have done?
Monica
Thank you, Monica, for sharing your story with us. Sometimes when your pleas fall on deaf ears, it’s natural to try unconventional methods to make your point. Here’s some advice for you:
- You’re allowed to escalate when kindness fails. Not every solution needs to be aggressive, but sometimes a message only lands when there’s a consequence attached.
- You can’t control how others react. Whether someone thinks you overreacted or not doesn’t change the fact that your privacy mattered.
- Peace is worth a little awkwardness. A neighborhood whisper or two is temporary, and you can get over it. Feeling safe and comfortable in your own home is long-term.
Neighbors can sometimes turn into friends, but nosy neighbors are pretty common too. Here’s a story about a neighbor who had a problem with the clothes a woman wore while cleaning.
Comments
You tried to nicely ask the parents to handle the situation. They laughed it off so you handled it your way. You didn't physically hurt the kids or call the cops which could have caused more problems. If the kids can't handle it maybe they will learn to stay away
You can only do so much. You didn't hurt the kids just tried to get them to stop invading your privacy. I can tell you this for a fact my ex would not have been nearly as nice as you. Those kids would have been traumatized for life. I kid you not. Hope it all works out for you.