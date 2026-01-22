I Refuse to Pay for Everyone Else Just Because I Chose a Vegan Restaurant

Hi Bright Side,



I picked a nice vegan restaurant to celebrate my 30th birthday. I invited 5 close friends.



The bill came. $430. No one moved to pay.

My friend laughed, “Do you really expect us to pay? You’re the only vegan. We hate this food!”



I just smiled and left.



5 minutes later, everyone turned pale. I returned carrying a basket.



The table went silent as I told them I’d done the math. I said, “If you expect me to pay for food you didn’t even like, then you should cover all the steakhouse and burger dinners where I sat with a side salad because you picked the place.”

They looked stunned but started pulling out their wallets anyway, aware that other diners were watching.

Then I said, “As for tonight, you can pay — consider it my birthday gift.”

I took the money, walked out, and donated every cent to a vegan charity.

Later that night, I got texts saying I’d been childish and embarrassing.



So now I’m asking: did I take it too far, or was I just finally standing up for myself?

— Naomi