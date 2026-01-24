I Refuse to Talk to My Friends After They Tricked Me Into Eating Meat—I’m Vegan

Some vegans can be very self-righteous and condescending, which definitely is irritating to meat eaters, but that doesn't seem to be your case. Even if it was, I would never be so mean as to "trick" you into eating real meat. You are not being overly dramatic, and you're right to give your friends the cold shoulder. This was not a prank; this was a straight up betrayal of a choice that is deeply important to you. They've shown that they don't respect you, and as the saying goes, "When someone tells you who they are, believe them." Time to find some new friends.
Many of us have heard “it’s just a joke” after someone crosses a line. But when friends deliberately violate your boundaries and film it for laughs, is forgiveness even on the table? One woman’s story about a dinner prank gone wrong is sparking debate about respect, empathy, and what real friendship actually means.
Dear Bright Side,
I’ve been vegan for three years, not as a trend, but as a deeply considered choice tied to my health, ethics, and personal boundaries. My friends know this: I’ve cooked vegan meals for them, explained my diet countless times, and trusted them to respect it, even if they don’t share it.
Last night, we went out to dinner together. While I stepped away to use the bathroom, they ordered my meal without asking me. When I returned, it was already on the table. “It’s vegan,” Sarah said, “some soy meat thing.” I took a bite. The texture was wrong.
I looked up—they were all filming me, barely holding back laughs. “It’s real meat!” Jake announced. Everyone burst out laughing. “Told you that you wouldn’t even notice!” I left without a word.
Now they’re blowing up my phone: “It was just a joke.” “Don’t be so dramatic.” “You can’t even tell the difference, so what’s the problem?” They want me to forgive them. I refuse.
Here’s what they don’t know yet: I’m eight weeks pregnant, and I haven’t told anyone. My doctor specifically asked about my diet last week because of some early complications; I’ve been extra careful about what I eat.
Now I have to call her on Monday and explain what happened. And I have to decide whether to tell my husband that our friends, who he thinks are so great, did this to me. Was I wrong for refusing to forgive them?
— Isabelle
- Take space; you’re not being dramatic: Ignore anyone telling you to “get over it.” You were violated, filmed, and mocked. Taking time away from these people isn’t punishment—it’s self-preservation. You don’t owe anyone immediate forgiveness, especially when they haven’t even properly apologized.
- Be clear about why this hurt: When you’re ready to talk (if you even want to), spell it out: “You didn’t just trick me. You planned it, filmed it, and laughed at my expense. That’s not friendship—that’s bullying.” Don’t let them minimize it as “just food.” It was about respect, and they showed you they have none.
- Watch how they respond to boundaries: Real friends will hear “you hurt me” and feel bad. Crappy friends will get defensive and make it about how you’re overreacting. Their response will tell you everything you need to know about whether this friendship is worth saving.
- Talk to your doctor first: Given your pregnancy and the complications, your health comes first. Call your doctor, explain what happened, and follow their advice. Your physical well-being matters more than your friends’ feelings right now.
- Decide what you actually want: Do you want an apology? Do you want them to understand why this was wrong? Do you want distance? Or are you done entirely?
You’re allowed to want any of these things. Figure out what you need, not what they think you should accept
- Remember, you can’t force empathy: Some people will never understand why this was a big deal because they don’t want to. You can explain your values a thousand times, but if someone doesn’t respect you, they won’t respect your boundaries. Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for yourself is accept that and move on.
What they did is wrong and shows they are not your friends. You have no reason to forgive or forget. The way they are acting just shows they don't regret it and would do it again.
You are vegan and that should be respected. They have no idea how bad that could get. Some vegans are vegan by choice and some are vegan because they have no choice. You could of very easily been 1 of those vegans who have no choice because of being allergic meat and other animal products.
You don't need people like that in your life. Tell your husband everything and hopefully he will be on your side and ditch those people.
Congratulations on your pregnancy and I hope things improve for you so you can enjoy it.