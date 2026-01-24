I Refuse to Talk to My Friends After They Tricked Me Into Eating Meat—I’m Vegan

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been vegan for three years, not as a trend, but as a deeply considered choice tied to my health, ethics, and personal boundaries. My friends know this: I’ve cooked vegan meals for them, explained my diet countless times, and trusted them to respect it, even if they don’t share it.

Last night, we went out to dinner together. While I stepped away to use the bathroom, they ordered my meal without asking me. When I returned, it was already on the table. “It’s vegan,” Sarah said, “some soy meat thing.” I took a bite. The texture was wrong.

I looked up—they were all filming me, barely holding back laughs. “It’s real meat!” Jake announced. Everyone burst out laughing. “Told you that you wouldn’t even notice!” I left without a word.