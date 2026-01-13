I Refused to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepson—My Home Is Not a Restaurant

Hi Bright Side,

My stepson (14) suddenly announced he wanted vegan dinners only. I lost my patience and snapped, “We eat meat in this house. If you don’t like it, starve.” My wife looked absolutely devastated but didn’t say a word.

At around 4 a.m., I woke up to screaming coming from his room. Full-on panic set in. I ran down the hall, threw the door open—and froze when I saw him. He was on the floor, surrounded by papers, books, and food containers. His school project was completely destroyed. He’d been trying to cook for himself, spilled hot food everywhere, ruined his notes, and completely broke down. He was shaking, crying, and apologizing over and over.