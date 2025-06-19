I Refuse to Waste My Retirement Babysitting My Grandkids

I’m 67 and just stepped into retirement after working for over 45 years. My family threw me a little celebration, and I felt so free. I was finally going to travel a bit, maybe take a dance class, even catch up with some friends I’ve barely seen in years.

I gave my son and daughter-in-law a call to let them know I had wrapped up everything on my work schedule. My DIL shocked me by saying, “Perfect! Monday to Friday, you can have the kids!”