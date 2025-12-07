I Refused to Let My Daughter (16) Share a Room With My Nephew (17), and the Fallout Was a Disaster

Dearest Bright Side team,

My name is Laura, I’m 42, and I’m writing because something happened during our recent family trip that I still can’t shake off. My mother-in-law planned the whole vacation and insisted on handling the hotel rooms. I thought everything was covered until we arrived and saw she had booked one room for my daughter (16) and my nephew (17).

I immediately said that wasn’t appropriate. My MIL rolled her eyes and said I was “making it weird,” and that booking extra rooms was “a waste of money.” My husband didn’t back me up: he sided with his mom and said I was overreacting. I felt completely alone. So I booked another room myself and told my daughter she’d stay with me.

That night, she came to me with red eyes and shaking hands. My nephew had gone through her luggage while she was out of the room: he found her journal. He read the parts where she wrote about a boy she liked and things she’s too shy to tell anyone. Then he brought it to dinner and read it out loud to the cousins, all of them laughing.

When I confronted the family, they brushed it off as “harmless talk.” My MIL even said my daughter was “too sensitive.” I wanted to scream. The only one crying was my daughter.

Now she says she doesn’t want to go on family trips anymore. She barely talks to her cousins. I don’t trust my husband or his family right now. How do I protect my daughter without blowing up the whole family? Am I wrong for being this upset?

— Laura