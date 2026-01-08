I Refused to Be a Free Hotel for My Late Son’s Family: They Eclipsed My Life

SO, LESS THAN 3 WEEKS AGO YOU LOST YOUR SON? I AM TRULY SORRY FOR THAT. HOWEVER, YOUR DIL, LOST HER HUSBAND, AND YOUR GRANDCHILDREN, LOST THEIR FATHER, TOO. YOU DIDN'T TRY TO GRIEVE TOGETHER, TO HELP EACH OTHER THROUGH THE PAIN? YOU JUST DECIDED TO MOVE HER OUT, WITH NO DISCUSSION, OR WARNING. NO OPPORTUNITY TO FIGURE IT OUT, TOGETHER. I DON'T THINK SHE SHOULD HAVE GONE THROUGH YOUR PERSONAL PAPERS, AND YOU DON'T OWE YOUR GRANDKIDS ANYTHING, BUT YOUR ACTIONS, MAKE IT CLEAR THAT YOUR DIL AND GRANDKIDS, DON'T REALLY MEAN THAT MUCH TO YOU, AFTERALL. YOUR SON WOULD BE SO PROUD. SHE HAS LIVED IN YOUR HOUSE LONG ENOUGH THAT SHE IS CONSIDERED A TENNANT. YOU MAY HAVE TO FILE AN EVICTION NOTICE, TO GET HER TO LEAVE. ARE YOU PREPARED TO DO THAT, TO YOUR FAMILY? DID YOU EVEN ASK YOUR DIL TO PAY SOME KIND OF RENT? ANY DISCUSSION ABOUT FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY? OF COURSE YOU DIDN'T. SHE CAN CAUSE YOU A GREAT DEAL OF TROUBLE, BECAUSE YOU DIDN'T CARE ENOUGH TO TALK WITH HER ABOUT HER OPTIONS. IT MAY BE YOUR HOUSE, BUT YOU ARE IN THE WRONG ABOUT THIS.