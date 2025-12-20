I Refused to Work Weekends, and My Boss Took Revenge
When starting off in your career, you want to make the best impression, so you might end up doing more than you’re supposed to. But it’s important to keep your work-life balance in mind. If you don’t, your workplace could lead to depression. One of our readers reached out to share their experience.
This is Rachel’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I had recently completed my internship at a company I had always wanted to work for and was supposed to start as a full-time employee the following Monday. On Friday, I couldn’t be in a better mood. The weekend would be one of celebration, and my entire family was invited.
At 7 AM on Saturday morning, as I was setting up for the party, I got a call from my boss. He said, “Hurry to the office, we need all the staff here immediately.” I told him that I couldn’t make it because I had a family thing with people travelling for up to three hours to attend.
He snapped, telling me that there had been a security breach, and we had to check all the client documents to make sure they weren’t missing or affected. When I tried to argue, he told me that my family could wait; my career should come first.
That was enough to send me over the edge. I said, “I’m not available on weekends anymore. The time for me to bend over backward for the company is gone. I’m sure you can make do with the employees who decided to show up.”
My boss tried to argue, but I hung up, knowing full well that I would suffer the consequences on Monday. But I enjoyed the weekend with my family and celebrated the end of my internship. It was the only time I had to celebrate with some of them, like my granddad, and I wasn’t going to give it up.
When I went in on Monday, I was stunned to find out that the files for the client I had signed on the week before had been breached. A virus was implanted in their system, and they no longer wanted to use us as their provider. No matter what we promised, they cancelled the contract.
I knew that meant a world of trouble for me, so I headed straight to my boss’ office to try and rectify the situation. But instead of allowing me to speak to the client, he withdrew the offer to make me a full-time employee.
He expected me to be shocked or to beg, but what he didn’t know was that my grandfather had used my celebration to share his assets. He made me the CEO of one of the most famous software development companies in the country. I am my boss’ biggest competitor now.
And that client, whom he lost, came to my company asking for help. Now I’m wondering if I should pay it forward. So Bright Side, should I help my old boss get his client back? Or should I just leave the situation as it is and take the client in?
Regards,
Rachel L.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Rachel,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
Don’t frame this as a question of kindness or revenge; frame it as a test of whether you’ve actually outgrown the environment that cost you the job in the first place.
Your old boss didn’t just mishandle a crisis. He tried to override a clear boundary before you were even officially employed, then made you the scapegoat for a breach that happened on his watch and involved a client you had already secured.
If you “help him get the client back,” you reinforce the exact dynamic that burned you: rewarding poor leadership while absorbing the emotional and professional cost yourself.
The more powerful move is to take the client on cleanly and professionally, without rubbing it in, without back-channel favors, and without explanations.
That shows growth, not pettiness. You’re not punishing your old boss; you’re simply operating at a level where accountability, respect for time, and competence actually matter.
Rachel finds herself in a position where she must choose between loyalty and what’s right. If she clears her mind and removes the guilt, then it won’t be such a hard choice to make. But she isn’t the only one with workplace drama.
