I Tried to Do Something Nice for My Sister on Her Honeymoon, but She Made Me Regret It

Halfway home, the man realized that his sister’s purse and his brother-in-law’s phone were still in his car.

“So, I got in my car and left—but I didn’t realize until I was halfway home that my sister had left her purse and my brother-in-law left his phone in the backseat. They started blowing up my phone, begging me to come back, but I was exhausted and honestly didn’t feel like dealing with another prank, so I said they could come get their stuff when they got back. They managed to get a friend to bring it to them the next day, but now they’re mad at me for ’ruining the start of their honeymoon.’”

The couple accused him, labeling him overly sensitive. “My sister says I’m being too sensitive and can’t take a joke, but I think they went too far.”