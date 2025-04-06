I Tried to Do Something Nice for My Sister on Her Honeymoon, but She Made Me Regret It
A generous offer
A 28-year-old man offered to drive his 26-year-old newlywed sister and her husband to their honeymoon destination—a picturesque mountain cabin several hours away. It seemed like a thoughtful alternative to a traditional wedding gift.
The OP recalls: “I have a younger sister who’s always been a prankster. She and her new husband planned their honeymoon in a mountain cabin a few hours away. She asked if I could drive them there. I agreed since they’re family, and it was a way for me to contribute without buying an expensive gift.”
But the journey would test his patience to the limit.
“From the moment I picked them up, they were in full prank mode. They switched my GPS to another language, hid my phone when I wasn’t looking, and kept messing with the radio. I laughed it off, but I was also kind of annoyed because it was a long drive.”
The final straw
“When we got to the cabin, they convinced me to stay for a bit to ’check out the view’ and grab a bite to eat. Then they took my keys and hid them. I spent almost 45 minutes looking for them while they laughed their heads off.”
Fed up with the relentless jokes, the man decided it was time to leave. Just as he was getting ready to leave, the couple sprayed silly string all over his clean car, adding to his frustration. This act solidified the OP’s decision to cut the trip short and head home.
An unexpected turn
Halfway home, the man realized that his sister’s purse and his brother-in-law’s phone were still in his car.
“So, I got in my car and left—but I didn’t realize until I was halfway home that my sister had left her purse and my brother-in-law left his phone in the backseat. They started blowing up my phone, begging me to come back, but I was exhausted and honestly didn’t feel like dealing with another prank, so I said they could come get their stuff when they got back. They managed to get a friend to bring it to them the next day, but now they’re mad at me for ’ruining the start of their honeymoon.’”
The couple accused him, labeling him overly sensitive. “My sister says I’m being too sensitive and can’t take a joke, but I think they went too far.”
The commentators largely sided with the brother, criticizing the couple’s immature behavior.
- Someone else can go get them, and you can stop being around them. They’re exhausting and completely rude. — © shammy_dammy / Reddit
- I think OP should have never found the keys and should have just spent the whole honeymoon there. Talk about a way for this couple to want to start their honeymoon (holding somebody else hostage). Aren’t you supposed to want to be alone? — © CPA_Lady / Reddit
- They seem too immature to be married. I hope they grow up quickly. — © lchornet / Reddit
- Too bad OP can’t tell sis, her cruelest joke was OP thinking family could be respectful and not treat OP like a piñata. Not to mention that if they’re pranking OP so much on their honeymoon, they don’t care about OP’s feelings and help. — © Lilpanda21 / Reddit
- The way I see it, you didn’t so much leave them stranded as you played a prank on them. You took their stuff—how hilarious! Tell your sister that she is too sensitive and needs to learn to take a joke. — © Zealousideal_Till683 / Reddit
Pranks can be a source of laughter and bonding, but it’s crucial to recognize and respect personal boundaries. What one person thinks is funny might bother someone else—especially when the jokes won’t stop and start getting in the way.