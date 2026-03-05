“Immortal” Vera Wang, 76, Reveals Daring New Transformation at the BAFTA Awards in London

Vera Wang has always been known for her iconic long, raven-black hair, but she refused to stay predictable. Arriving at the BAFTA Nominees Party, the 76-year-old designer showed off a stunning platinum blonde hair color that changed her entire look.

The story of her transformation quickly went viral as she posed for the cameras, proving that she can still pull off any act of fashion daring. “Trying to look GLAM !!!” she shared, reminding her followers that even after all these years, she is not afraid to change.