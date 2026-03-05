“Immortal” Vera Wang, 76, Reveals Daring New Transformation at the BAFTA Awards in London
When the world feels like it’s constantly changing, some things remain a beautiful constant. However, every now and then, a moment comes along that completely changes our perspective on aging. This week, the legendary Vera Wang showed us that it is never too late for a real and dramatic change. At 76 years old, the designer didn’t just attend the BAFTA Awards; she reminded everyone that her life and style still have the power to touch and inspire people everywhere.
A Platinum Transformation That Turned Heads.
Vera Wang has always been known for her iconic long, raven-black hair, but she refused to stay predictable. Arriving at the BAFTA Nominees Party, the 76-year-old designer showed off a stunning platinum blonde hair color that changed her entire look.
The story of her transformation quickly went viral as she posed for the cameras, proving that she can still pull off any act of fashion daring. “Trying to look GLAM !!!” she shared, reminding her followers that even after all these years, she is not afraid to change.
Defying Time: Is She Actually “Immortal”?
The images from the event prove why the internet has dubbed her “immortal”. Despite being in her late 70s, Wang showed off her impeccable figure in a daring white bandeau top paired with an elegant floor-length black skirt and a spectacular black bolero jacket. This gesture of confidence showed the world that she has never let her age define her.
Fans were quick to remind everyone of the long-standing rumors about her age-defying secrets. Whether it’s her work ethic or just incredible genes, her quiet confidence shows a level of care for herself that is truly heartwarming. She looks so youthful that some people jokingly asked if she has found the fountain of youth.
- She’s 76 years old! She looks 26. 😍 © peng_wangg / Instagram
- Something as simple as hair.... But, wow, the vibe and the look! At the risk of over emphasizing it, just looks iconic and fabulous. I love it! © lee_ohioguy / Instagram
- I’M LOVING THIS V! Somehow, the hair is giving youth! Love it! 🔥© peggyvandeweghe / Instagram
- No need to try, Vera! You’re timeless! © inatalyabrown / Instagram
- For a woman her age, that’s pretty awesome! © civitellagiuseppe / Instagram
- Vera Wang seems immortal with her sultry, youthful look at BAFTAs! If I could look half of what she looks like, it’d be something! © KMSundaychild / X
The Secret Behind the Glow.
While the world calls her “immortal,” Vera has a very different take on her life. She has told her fans that she doesn’t actually see herself as “ageless”. Instead, she proves that her look is the result of hard work and a life spent doing what she loves. She refuses to pretend that time doesn’t pass; she simply chooses to change how she experiences it.
In fact, she has showed that her life is often “unbalanced”. She asked for success by throwing herself entirely into her job since starting her company at 40. Even with a schedule that many would find harsh, she still manages to find moments for her family and children, reminding us that staying dedicated to your passion is the best way to stay young forever.
Why We Still Love Vera.
Vera Wang’s latest look is a touching reminder that we should always embrace who we are while being open to change. Whether she is being a boss in her office or a mother and sister at home, she proves that a heavy focus on passion keeps you young forever. Her act of stepping out in such a bold way changed the conversation about aging once again.
If you enjoyed this heartwarming look at Vera’s life, you might also find comfort in these other stories of human connection.
Comments
Between plastic surgery, makeup and lighting, I imagine that she can look any way she wants to. Looks shouldn't matter, when you are that talented.