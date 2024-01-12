Julia Roberts Reveals She Now Refuses to Strip Off on Screen, and Here’s Why

Depicting provocative scenes on camera can pose challenges, often prompting actors to establish boundaries or express reservations about such portrayals. Even with decades of on-screen experience, the acclaimed actress Julia Roberts recently revealed in an interview the real reason behind her decision to refrain from engaging in nude scenes.

The 56-year-old actress has steered clear of provocative roles, maintaining a fully clothed presence even in her iconic role in Pretty Woman. During the interview, the actress shared her desire to advocate for women who may feel pressured to disrobe on screen. When questioned about whether she feels a sense of responsibility to other women based on her on-screen choices, Julia elaborated, stating, “My G-rated career... You know, not to be criticizing others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself.”

She proceeded to disclose that her unwavering position might be attributed to an unexpected connection with a feminist icon. Julia shared that she explored her family lineage with Dr. Henry Gates from Finding Your Roots and announced, “I am DNA cousins with Gloria Steinem.” The Academy Award-winning actress had previously expressed her reluctance to disrobe, citing her concern for her children’s well-being. When inquired about the possibility of participating in a nude scene for a film, Julia responded, “You know it’s not really what I do, so if you are going to ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down. You know, as a mum of three, I feel like that.”

The star tied the knot with cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002, and welcomed twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter in 2004. Three years later, they added a son, Henry, to their family.



Moreover, the actress credited her husband for maintaining her youthful appearance. When asked about the key to her looks, she reflected, “Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this — and I say it usually as kind of a joke — but I do believe in the love of a good man... I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy.”