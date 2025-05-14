Kim Kardashian Serves Perfection at the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet, but Fans Notice a Curious Detail

For 2025, Kim Kardashian walked the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a resplendent crocodile leather, off-the-shoulder two-piece set by Chrome Hearts. Mother and daughter posted multiple TikTok videos showing them getting ready for the Met Gala, and North was no less fashionable than her mom.

The teen traveled with her mother to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an oversized cowhide set featuring a zip-up hoodie and shorts. While she may have gone casual with a pair of Nike sneakers, she added plenty of bling with extra-long, neon blue braids.

Like Kim, North also wore a full glam makeup look, toned down to match her age, of course. She paired the outsized outfit with layers of chunky necklaces and even had her nails done in crystal.