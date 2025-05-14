Kim Kardashian Serves Perfection at the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet, but Fans Notice a Curious Detail
Kim Kardashian made quite a statement at the 2025 Met Gala carpet, dressed in custom black leather. The mom of four also made several TikToks of her getting ready with her eldest kid, daughter North, who turns 12 in 2025. Mom and daughter walked to the Met Gala together before Kim carried on alone, given the event has an 18-plus entry. That being said, people couldn’t help but notice an interesting detail about Kim’s all-leather ensemble, especially when compared to her Met Gala looks from the previous years.
Kim Kardashian “understood the assignment” in 2022.
In 2022, Kim Kardashian showed up at the 2022 Met Gala in the world’s most expensive dress. She slayed the theme of 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, with blonde hair to match.
Originally designed by Jean Louis, the dress was sold to Ripley’s Believe It or Not in 2016 for nearly $5 million by Julien’s Auction, and Kim made quite the statement in it.
Kim debuted an impossibly tiny waist for 2024’s Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian’s wore a silver dress by Maison Margiela couture for the 2024 Met Gala. It came with a super tight corset paired with yet another super tight tube see-through skirt, which made her have an impossibly tiny waist. She also carried a little gray cardigan to cover her shoulders, but basically everything was so tight that she could barely climb the stairs.
This time, Kim got ready with her daughter, North West.
For 2025, Kim Kardashian walked the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a resplendent crocodile leather, off-the-shoulder two-piece set by Chrome Hearts. Mother and daughter posted multiple TikTok videos showing them getting ready for the Met Gala, and North was no less fashionable than her mom.
The teen traveled with her mother to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an oversized cowhide set featuring a zip-up hoodie and shorts. While she may have gone casual with a pair of Nike sneakers, she added plenty of bling with extra-long, neon blue braids.
Like Kim, North also wore a full glam makeup look, toned down to match her age, of course. She paired the outsized outfit with layers of chunky necklaces and even had her nails done in crystal.
Fans pointed out a curious detail in her 2025 Met Gala look.
While many fans found North’s sense of fashion rather refreshing, Kim’s look got all the compliments, as fans felt she truly got the Met Gala’s theme on point. A large, cowboy style leather hat, a stunning multi-strand diamond necklace and a double pearl strand worn as a belt added plenty of bling. Of course, her ears and fingers seemed to drip diamonds as well.
The leather skirt came with a long but lean train, and the off-shoulder top also boasted a flair collar on one side.
What truly grabbed the fans’ attention, was the fact that Kim’s leather two-piece had a gaping back, plunging rather deep to her hips. One Instagram user took the skin show rather literally, writing, “It looks like she ripped the dress again.”
There were more such comments about how fitted the costume seemed, as someone wondered, “Shouldn’t a celebration of tailoring mean that you wear something you can actually walk and breathe in? This is 3 sizes too small.” Basically, it seems some Instagram users wondered how a dress made for her by top designers seemed a tad too tight.
Clearly, not everyone is a fan of Kim’s red carpet choices. Then again, you can’t win them all, so these celebrities decided to go bold and pantless at the 2025 Met Gala.