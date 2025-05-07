We Ranked the Boldest Celebrities Who Went “Pantless” at the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala is one place where the celebrities truly arrive in sartorial style, and the 2025 Met Gala red carpet was no different. While some celebrities completely understood the assignment given, others decided to break out of the mold and go bold, but beautiful. This year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Here are 14 gorgeous celebrities who decided that they were going to skip the pants.

14. Amelia Gray Hamlin

13. Taraji P. Henson

12. Suki Waterhouse

11. Helen Lasichanh

10. Cynthia Erivo

DPRF / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

9. Dua Lipa

8. Kerry Washington

7. Emma Chamberlain

6. Halle Bailey

5. Sabrina Carpenter

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

4. Simone Biles

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

3. Aimee Lou Wood

2. Lisa

1. Doja Cat

zz / DPRF / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

Clearly, these celebrities made an indelible fashion statement at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. Here’s another article on the boldest fashion looks been served at the 2025 awards season.

