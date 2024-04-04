Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Engagement Rumors as a Ring Appears on the Finger of His Girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen out and about with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and guess what? She had a ring on her finger!

For a long time, Leo has been known as a bachelor who’s hard to tie down. But it seems like he’s found someone special now. Leo and Vittoria have been going out since last summer, and Vittoria has even met Leo’s mom!

Recently, they were spotted at a restaurant in Los Angeles. While they were ordering, Vittoria put her arm around Leo, and everyone noticed the big ring on her finger. Leo’s had his fair share of romances, but it looks like Vittoria has captured his heart.

We all know Leo likes his partners on the younger side, and Vittoria fits that bill. She’s 25, which is around the age Leo tends to go for. Leo’s 49 now.