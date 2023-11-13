Martha Stewart, 82, Stuns in a Daring High Slit Dress With a Curious Detail

Martha Stewart , the iconic tastemaker at 82, effortlessly challenges age norms, captivating in a bold silver dress designed by Andrew Yu, showcased in a recent Instagram post.

“Fun to dress up every now and then,” Stewart shared, radiating confidence in her caption. The renowned home design expert completed her ensemble with silver heels and exquisite shoulder-dusting earrings.

Her followers showered enthusiastic responses, lauding her timeless elegance and vivacity. “Martha still out here slaying!! You are gorgeous!! The epitome of style and grace mixed with fire and sass!” expressed one admirer. Others chimed in, saying, “ She grabs life by the tail and keeps reinventing herself and moving forward. I admire her.”

In an interview, Stewart boldly declared that her famed “thirst traps” would persist on her feed. “People like pretty pictures,” she emphasized, dismissing critics who perceive these posts as attempts to conceal her age.

“I don’t think about that,” clarified the former TV host. “I don’t think about age.”