Mom Denies Ex Access to Their Son After He Abandoned Them
Sometimes, life throws us into situations we never could have anticipated. And sometimes, the choices we make in those moments shape our entire future. This reader wanted to share her story with Bright Side, recounting a moment from her past that recently came back to haunt her.
A past that should stay in the past.
Dear Bright Side,
I was only sixteen when I found out I was pregnant. Fear gripped me like a vice. My boyfriend at the time, Mark, was seventeen, and when I told him, he disappeared without a trace. His family made sure of it, cutting off all contact and making it clear that they wanted nothing to do with me or the baby.
Thankfully, my parents stood by my side. They assured me that the decision was mine to make, and after months of deep reflection, I chose adoption. It wasn’t easy, but I knew in my heart that I wasn’t ready to be a mother.
I found a family who had spent years hoping for a child. They weren’t just adoptive parents; they were the kind of people who radiated warmth, love, and stability—the kind of people my baby deserved. They supported me throughout my pregnancy, helping me navigate doctor’s appointments and even encouraging me to finish school.
Her involvement.
When my son was born, I made the difficult choice not to hold him. It wasn’t because I didn’t love him, but because I knew he belonged with them. The moment I saw the joy on their faces, I knew I had made the right choice.
Over time, I remained in the background—not as a mother, but as a distant presence. They sent me letters with little updates, photos of his milestones, and even a few heartfelt messages on special occasions. But I never intruded. He knew he was adopted, but his parents were the ones who raised him, and that was all that mattered.
Life moved on, as it always does. I went to college, worked hard to build a future, and eventually met Ryan. He was kind, patient, and already a father to a little girl from his previous marriage. From the very start, he was honest about his co-parenting arrangement, and I respected that. Over time, his daughter and I grew close, and his ex-wife, Laura, and I even developed a cordial friendship.
Ryan and I got married, and a few years later, we had a son of our own. My world felt complete—a loving husband, a stepdaughter who had become like my own, and a child I adored beyond words.
A Face From the Past.
Then, out of nowhere, Mark came back.
It happened at my son’s doctor’s appointment. It was just a routine checkup, nothing serious. Ryan was at work, so I took my son alone. As I was fastening him into his car seat afterward, I heard someone say my name.
I turned around, and there he was. Mark. He looked different—older, worn, almost like a stranger. But I knew it was him. Before I could say anything, he started talking. He went on about how he had “thought about me and our son for years,” how he regretted everything, how he wished he had been there. His voice was filled with forced emotion, but I felt nothing.
When he finally stopped, I took a deep breath and said, “This is my son. The one I raised. The one who calls my husband Dad.”
My son looked up at me, confused. “Mom, who is this?”
Mark’s face paled. “Wait... you had another kid?”
I nodded. “Yes. And he has a father who never walked away.”
He stammered, then asked if he could meet “our son.”
I shook my head. “That baby was adopted. He has a family—a real family. You don’t have a son.”
The Aftermath.
I thought that would be the end of it. But of course, it wasn’t.
Mark didn’t let it go. Instead of facing the truth, he tried to twist it into something it wasn’t. He reached out to old acquaintances, asking about me, trying to piece together details of my life. When that didn’t work, he managed to track down my email, sending long-winded messages about how unfair it was that I had moved on without him, how he “deserved” to know the child he had abandoned. But I never replied.
And I never will.
For what it’s worth, my biological son knows he was adopted. If he ever chooses to seek out his roots, his family has everything he needs to find them. But Mark? He made his choice long ago, and I have no reason to let him rewrite the past to ease his guilt.
No regrets. No second chances. Just a life well lived without him.
