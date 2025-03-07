Mom Denies Ex Access to Their Son After He Abandoned Them

Thankfully, my parents stood by my side. They assured me that the decision was mine to make, and after months of deep reflection, I chose adoption. It wasn’t easy, but I knew in my heart that I wasn’t ready to be a mother.

I found a family who had spent years hoping for a child. They weren’t just adoptive parents; they were the kind of people who radiated warmth, love, and stability—the kind of people my baby deserved. They supported me throughout my pregnancy, helping me navigate doctor’s appointments and even encouraging me to finish school.