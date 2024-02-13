My Teenage Daughter Got Pregnant, and I Refuse to Raise the Baby

It is common to hear stories of parents leaving their children in the care of grandparents for various reasons. That’s why grandparents play an active role in the upbringing and education of their grandchildren. But they are not always willing to raise a child again, as in the case of our next story.

My 17-year-old daughter —the youngest, and we had her when we were older— is 7 weeks pregnant and will be 18 before she gives birth. She is not in a relationship with the father, who really, I cannot stress this enough, does not want a baby. Honestly, I doubt he will show up for the birth or any other related commitments.

Despite the advice of virtually every adult in her life, she has decided to go through with the pregnancy. After insisting not only on continuing the pregnancy but also on raising the baby, I asked her how she plans to handle the situation. This is more or less what we discussed: She: I will get a job.

Me: Who will take care of the baby while you are working?

Her: I thought you and Dad could do it.

Me: Absolutely not. I’m not raising another baby.

Basically, it was an exchange of views that led me to think that if she had this baby in our house, I would practically become its mother. I recently retired, and my husband will be retiring in exactly 11 months, so I don’t want to spend my retirement years this way. It’s not fair to us. I told my daughter she has until the baby is born to find another place to live. My husband has always been very forgiving of her —which is usually lovely; I love how much he loves our kids— so he doesn’t agree with me, but I think we need to be united on this.

