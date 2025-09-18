My DIL Treats Me Like Her Personal Maid Because “That’s What Grandmas Are For”

Hi Bright Side,

My DIL handed me cleaning supplies: “You’re retired anyway, make yourself useful.” I was shocked but agreed to see my grandkids. While cleaning her bathroom, I found something hidden behind the toilet that explained why my son looked so broken. It was a notebook filled with detailed records of every penny my son spent, every phone call he made, and every minute he came late from work. She had been tracking his every move.

The notebook contained pages of her complaints about his “wasteful” spending on things like lunch with coworkers or birthday gifts for me. She had calculated how much money he “wasted” on family visits and written angry notes about how I was a “bad influence” who encouraged his “selfish behavior.”

Most disturbing were her plans to gradually isolate him from our family by making visits “too expensive” or “too stressful” for their household. She had written detailed strategies for making me feel unwelcome and forcing my son to choose between his wife and his family.

Reading her private thoughts made me realize why my son had become so withdrawn and anxious over the past two years. She wasn’t just controlling his money—she was controlling his entire life and making him feel guilty for every normal human interaction or expense.

When I confronted her about treating me like hired help, she laughed and said, “At least you’re finally contributing something useful to this family.” She seemed to genuinely believe that because I’m retired, I should be grateful for the opportunity to serve her household for free.

I don’t know how to help my son without making his situation worse or losing access to my grandchildren completely. She’s made it clear that any resistance from me will result in cutting off contact, and my son is too scared to stand up to her threats.



Please help,

Dorothy