My Friend Always Forgot Her Wallet Until Karma Finally Showed Up

“Hi Bright Side!

So my friend (let’s call her Jenna) had this magic wallet that only worked when other people were paying. Brunch? ‘Forgot it.’ Coffee? ‘Can you spot me?’ Six months in, she owed me nearly $700.

Final straw: on her own birthday dinner she ordered champagne, steak, dessert... then smirked, ‘You guys don’t mind covering me, right?’ Everyone went quiet, waiting for me to fold like always.

I looked her dead in the eye: ‘Actually Jenna, you’ve been covered for months. Tonight’s on you.’ She went pale, laughed nervously, and said she’d ‘just run to the ATM.’

Yeah... she never came back.

We haven’t spoken since. Honestly? That was the cheapest $700 lesson I’ll ever learn.”