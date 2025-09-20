My Friend Always Forgot Her Wallet Until Karma Finally Showed Up
One of our readers shared a story that many of us can relate to — a friendship tested over money. She trusted her friend, but the constant “forgot my wallet” excuse pushed her too far. Here’s how she finally stood up for herself and learned an unforgettable lesson about boundaries.
Here’s her letter.
“Hi Bright Side!
So my friend (let’s call her Jenna) had this magic wallet that only worked when other people were paying. Brunch? ‘Forgot it.’ Coffee? ‘Can you spot me?’ Six months in, she owed me nearly $700.
Final straw: on her own birthday dinner she ordered champagne, steak, dessert... then smirked, ‘You guys don’t mind covering me, right?’ Everyone went quiet, waiting for me to fold like always.
I looked her dead in the eye: ‘Actually Jenna, you’ve been covered for months. Tonight’s on you.’ She went pale, laughed nervously, and said she’d ‘just run to the ATM.’
Yeah... she never came back.
We haven’t spoken since. Honestly? That was the cheapest $700 lesson I’ll ever learn.”
The Right Way to Handle Group Bills (Without Losing Friends)
We’ve all been there: the check arrives, and suddenly the table goes quiet. If someone generously covers the bill, the best thank-you isn’t words — it’s paying them back right away. As etiquette expert Thomas Farley says, you’ve already got your phone in hand, so send the money before you even leave the restaurant.
And don’t just round down. Cover your share fully — tax and tip included. Diane Gottsman, another etiquette coach, reminds us that no friend wants to be stuck filling in the gaps because “a few dollars won’t matter.” If everyone thinks that way, one person ends up paying extra.
Now, if you’re the one who picked up the check, patience matters. Etiquette pro Daniel Senning suggests the sweetest repayment is when friends send the money quickly, without you ever having to ask. That way, your kindness feels valued, not taken for granted.
How to Handle Friends Who Never Pay Their Share of the Bill.
We’ve all been there: the food was delicious, the laughs nonstop... and then the check lands. Suddenly, smiles fade. One friend ordered drinks like they owned the place, another mysteriously “forgot” their wallet — and somehow you’re left paying more than your share.
Sound familiar? Here’s how to protect both your friendships and your wallet.
📝 Set the Rules Early
Before the night starts, agree on how to split. Evenly? Or just what each person ordered? Having the talk up front saves everyone from awkward math battles later.
💳 Collect Money in Advance
Got a friend who always disappears when the check comes? Suggest collecting money before the order, or use an app to split the bill in real time. No drama, no detectives.
🤝 Pick Your Battles
Sometimes splitting evenly is easier, even if you ordered less. Do it when you choose to — as a gesture of generosity, not an obligation.
💬 Speak Up (Kindly)
If someone dodges the agreement, don’t stew in silence. A calm “Hey, we said we’d split evenly” is enough. If the pattern continues, maybe rethink inviting them out.
✨ Bottom line: Dinner with friends should end with happy memories, not empty wallets. Clear communication and respect are the real secret ingredients to a stress-free meal.
Good manners keep the check simple, so the memories of the night can stay sweet.
