You question your fractured relationship with your sister as if it's worthwhile. The lies and manipulation to achieve more than 50 percent of an inheritance is disgusting. I hate to think of her failure to care for your mother. Also the hurt your mother felt from your sisters neglect. Don't be fooled you'd suffer the same fate at her hands.Take it through Probate Court where no lies can told let the truth unfold. Let documentation speak for itself.
My Sister Quit Her Job to Care for Our Sick Mom, Now She Wants More Inheritance
Hello, Bright Side,
I’ve been reading the stories you’ve shared for the longest time, but I never in a million years would’ve thought I would write to you one day. So here’s how things went down.
My sister Lia quit her job six years ago to become our mom’s full-time caregiver. That’s how the story was always told, at least. Everyone praised her for it. Friends, relatives, and even neighbors talked about how selfless she was.
I lived a few hours away, so I visited on weekends. I handled all of Mom’s medical bills, appointments, and paperwork. It wasn’t perfect, but we had a system. Lia was there during the week, and I covered everything else.
When Mom passed away, the grief was still fresh when Lia dropped a bomb on me. She said she deserves 70% of the inheritance after everything “she” sacrificed. I was already emotionally drained, so I didn’t argue right away.
Part of me felt guilty. Caregiving is hard. Being there every day matters. Or so I thought.
A few weeks later, I ran into Mom’s former home-care nurse. We talked about Mom for a bit, and then she said something that made my stomach drop. “Your sister was working the entire time,” she told me.
I must have looked confused, because she explained. Lia had a full-time remote customer service job. Headset on, taking back-to-back calls. The nurse visited three days a week and said it was common to find Mom waiting for help while Lia gestured “one minute” because she was with a customer.
Sometimes Mom was left in soiled sheets. Sometimes she waited far too long for basic care. The nurse reported it to her agency, but Mom refused to file a complaint. She was terrified of being alone. Even neglect felt better than no one at all.
What hurt most was realizing how carefully Lia managed appearances. On weekends, when I visited, she took time off work. She played the devoted daughter perfectly. That’s the version I saw. That’s the version everyone saw.
She didn’t sacrifice her career. She used caregiving as cover to work from home while collecting sympathy, praise, and now, a bigger share of the inheritance.
Now I’m stuck with the truth and a decision I never expected to face. It’s obvious to me that she doesn’t deserve to get more of the inheritance. But it makes me sick to even discuss it. Do I confront her and risk blowing up what’s left of our relationship, or do I let her version of the story stand because Mom is gone anyway?
What would you have done?
With love,
Annie
Separate emotional narratives from documented facts.
Caregiving stories often rely on perception rather than proof. Before making inheritance decisions, gather concrete information like employment records, care schedules, and third-party accounts. This helps ground conversations in reality rather than guilt or performance.
Talk to professionals who were actually involved.
Nurses, aides, and agencies often see what family members don’t. Their perspective can reveal gaps between what was claimed and what actually happened. These conversations can be painful, but they provide clarity when emotions cloud judgment.
Don’t rush inheritance decisions under pressure.
Grief makes people vulnerable to manipulation. Take time before agreeing to unequal distributions, especially when new information surfaces. It’s reasonable to pause and reassess when the facts don’t align with the story you were told.
If family conflicts over fairness resonate with you, you might want to read this one next: I Refused to Pay for My 80-Year-Old Nana’s Medical Bills—My Kindness Meant Nothing to Her
Comments
You shouldn’t give her 70%. If she truly made sacrifices that would be justified but in this case no.
I wouldn't give her anything but I'm assuming you have to. I definitely wouldn't want a relationship after finding out how she treated my mother.