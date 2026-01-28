My Sister Quit Her Job to Care for Our Sick Mom, Now She Wants More Inheritance

Hello, Bright Side,

I’ve been reading the stories you’ve shared for the longest time, but I never in a million years would’ve thought I would write to you one day. So here’s how things went down.

My sister Lia quit her job six years ago to become our mom’s full-time caregiver. That’s how the story was always told, at least. Everyone praised her for it. Friends, relatives, and even neighbors talked about how selfless she was.

I lived a few hours away, so I visited on weekends. I handled all of Mom’s medical bills, appointments, and paperwork. It wasn’t perfect, but we had a system. Lia was there during the week, and I covered everything else.

When Mom passed away, the grief was still fresh when Lia dropped a bomb on me. She said she deserves 70% of the inheritance after everything “she” sacrificed. I was already emotionally drained, so I didn’t argue right away.

Part of me felt guilty. Caregiving is hard. Being there every day matters. Or so I thought.

A few weeks later, I ran into Mom’s former home-care nurse. We talked about Mom for a bit, and then she said something that made my stomach drop. “Your sister was working the entire time,” she told me.

I must have looked confused, because she explained. Lia had a full-time remote customer service job. Headset on, taking back-to-back calls. The nurse visited three days a week and said it was common to find Mom waiting for help while Lia gestured “one minute” because she was with a customer.

Sometimes Mom was left in soiled sheets. Sometimes she waited far too long for basic care. The nurse reported it to her agency, but Mom refused to file a complaint. She was terrified of being alone. Even neglect felt better than no one at all.