New Discovery Challenges What We Knew About Gender Roles in Early Societies

Skeletal remains and burial sites also challenge the idea that only men hunted. For example, studies of Neanderthal remains reveal similar patterns of injuries and wear-and-tear on both male and female skeletons, indicating that they engaged in the same physically demanding tasks, including hunting.

One of the most compelling discoveries comes from a burial site in Peru dating back about 9,000 years. Researchers found the remains of a young woman buried with hunting tools—suggesting she had been a hunter rather than a gatherer. This site is not an isolated case; numerous other archaeological findings suggest that women played active roles in hunting throughout prehistory.