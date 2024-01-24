Nicole Kidman’s Revealing Dress Sparks a Heated Discussion

For over 40 years, Nicole Kidman has been in the spotlight, receiving both praise and criticism. Her fashion choices are known to be the talk of the town, and her latest one didn’t go unnoticed. While some online users praised her courageous looks, others bashed her for making a bold statement.

Nicole Kidman’s latest mini TV series — Expats — recently premiered in New York, and for the special event, the actress donned a classic black satin dress with some twists — it was backless and sideless. The gown was made by Atelier Versace, it featured a mint green lining and a thigh-high slit, and it was paired with a pair of sharp black stilettos. For accessories, Kidman kept it simple, opting for diamond earrings, bracelets and a bejeweled watch.

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News , NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Nicole Kidman’s dress sparked a wide range of opinions. While the majority of people applauded her, saying “I love her, she looks amazing!!” and that “She looks fabulous — many ageist comments! Shame on you. You rock it Nicole, at any age!”, others were not so keen on the look. Some shared that “She’s a beautiful woman, but this dress is too young for her,” while others expressed that they are “so over these overly body-baring dresses. Like get back to old Hollywood glam!” and that “Unfortunately visible bones and implants don’t work. Let nature take its course and set an example for the generations of aging women to feel comfortable in their own skin.”

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

It’s not the first time that Nicole’s fashion choices are harshly criticized online. Not so long ago, when the actress chose a micro-skirt for a magazine shoot, not only she awakened a bunch of trolls, but she had the best response for them.