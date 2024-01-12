Pink Reveals She And Carey Hart “Almost Didn’t Make it” to 18th Wedding Anniversary

Renowned as one of the top-selling music artists globally, Pink is admired for her music and her genuine and relatable persona. Open about her personal life, challenges, and triumphs, she emerges as a down-to-earth individual. In her marriage with Carey Hart, they acknowledge the complexities but affirm that the journey together is truly rewarding. Pink and Carey recently celebrated 18 years of marriage, reflecting on the enduring strength of their love amid the highs and lows of their relationship.

They clicked right away but had a bumpy beginning.

Both having rebel hearts, Pink and Carey met each other in 2001 and became inseparable ever since — he’s even performed in one of Pink’s music videos. But in 2003, they decided to go their separate ways. Their breakup lasted 2 years, with them reconciling and tying the knot in 2006, but due to their busy schedules, they broke up again in 2008.

They had already filed for divorce when Pink decided to fight for their marriage. After preparing a photo album containing all their relationship memories, she and Carey agreed to reconcile and to start writing their future together.

Managing their work-life balance was essential.

Pink revealed that their work time became so critical that Carey would see her for 5 days and be gone for six weeks. If they wanted their marriage to work, their work-life balance was the first problem that needed fixing. And that’s what they did.

Now, whenever Pink has to go on a tour, her whole family goes with her. Recently, she took a music break to focus on her family and to support her husband on his projects, saying, “Carey is super supportive, he follows me around the world, and now it’s his turn.”

But there was more to work on, so they decided to go to couples therapy.

The couple agreed that they still had significant communication problems, as Pink once joked, “He speaks Polish, I speak Italian,” but decided that this wouldn’t get in the way of their happiness. They started to go to couples counseling early on in their relationship and proudly admit that therapy helped them keep their family together.

They also regularly confess that being married isn’t a fairy tale, as we sometimes tend to think. There are times when everything is perfect and other times when you start questioning everything around you. Pink has no shame in admitting, “Monogamy is work! But you do the work, and it’s good again.”

They celebrated 18 years of marriage.

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, recently celebrated 18 years of marriage and marked the milestone by paying touching tributes to each other. Carey posted a heartfelt tribute to his beloved wife: “In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, break up, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things”. “There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. Twenty-two years in each other [sic] lives, and I’m looking forward to the next 22,” he continued, jokingly adding, “As long as you don’t kill me first 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Love you, baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink.”

Hart’s post showcased the photos of their candid moments. Later that day, the Grammy winner paid tribute with a more extensive post on Instagram, featuring nostalgic shots from their early relationship, wedding, and recent romantic moments. Pink wrote: “Love is a lifetime of returning to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well, a couple of them, if I’m being honest. When I met you 22 years ago, I wanted someone who wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust.”



She continued, “But man, if the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience does not humble me. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.

The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together, and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you, and I love us.”

Their hard work paid off, and they now have a beautiful family.