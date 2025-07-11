Postpartum Depression May Begin Earlier Than We Thought, Study Finds

For decades, postpartum depression was viewed as a temporary emotional imbalance, but in reality, it is a serious medical condition that affects 1 in 7 women and can profoundly compromise the mother’s well-being, her bond with her baby and her family environment.

Symptoms include sadness, frequent crying or tearfulness, loss of interest or pleasure in life, loss of appetite, loss of motivation, irritability, fatigue, anxiety, poor sleep, and feelings of hopelessness and guilt.

Until now, this condition was thought to appear in the weeks following delivery, fueled by sleep deprivation, physical fatigue and hormonal turmoil. However, new evidence indicates that the brain begins to transform during pregnancy, paving the way for possible mood disorders.