Practical Tips From Ordinary Lives That Ease Restless Minds

Anxiety is a real problem for many, and for some, it can be severe enough to become a crippling disorder. Enough to disrupt normal life and add even more stress to an already volatile situation. While occasional anxiety over a troubling situation is part of life, for many people it can take far more serious forms. A few brave souls decided to share what they do to manage their anxiety levels and stave off a panic attack. Scroll down to read their inspiring tips and stories.