“She Can Be His Mother,” Demi Moore Goes on a Lunch Date With Joe Jonas and Sparks Heated Debate

Demi Moore keeps things interesting with a flirty twist, cozying up to Joe Jonas for lunch. The 61-year-old actress was caught in a snapshot with the younger celeb. Is it love in the air, or just friendship? People can't seem to agree!

ABACA/Abaca/East News , ABACA/Abaca/East News

Demi Moore and singer Joe Jonas, 34, were spotted hanging out at the fancy Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France back in May. The duo shared a smiley lunch, clearly vibing with each other's company. The 61-year-old actress, who turned heads at Cannes Film Festival with her stunning red-carpet looks, reportedly met Jonas while soaking up the sun in the South of France. Sources spilled to Page Six that Demi and Joe hit it off thanks to mutual friends and bonded over their time together.

They were deep in conversation, enjoying each other’s company to the fullest. Demi rocked a chic black shirt under a cozy gray sweater, and Jonas kept it cool in a cream-colored button-up shirt and shades. Alongside them was a friend. Moore and Jonas kicking it together sent social media into a frenzy, with people split over whether sparks were flying or it was just a friendly hangout. One eagle-eyed user couldn’t help but mention the sizable age gap, noting, “27 years difference, that’s a biggie!”

Some couldn't wrap their heads around the idea, with one saying, "Demi can be his mother. I know age is just a #, but come on, that's too old." Another commenter couldn't hide their shock, exclaiming, "What?!! Not again Demi!!!?!!", and "Oh no come on Joe she's beautiful but too old he's gorgeous and can get any woman he wants... Let him have his fun", and another: "I'm all about age is just a number, but come on now." On the other hand, some folks were totally on board with Moore and Jonas chilling together! Fans came out swinging, with one saying, "Go, Demi! They're adults, and if it works, why not? Demi's gorgeous, then and now. Haters gonna hate!" Another cheered, "You rock, girl!" Some just wanted Moore to live her best life, saying, "Let her do her thing." The vibe was electric, with one fan shouting, "This is epic news!"