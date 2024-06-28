Thomas Brodie-Sangster Got Married to Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife in a Stunning Ceremony (Pics Inside)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, known for his role in Love Actually, married actress Talulah Riley on June 22. This is the first marriage for Thomas and the third one for Talulah.

The couple, who had been dating for two years before announcing their engagement in July 2023, looked very much in love as they emerged from St George’s Church in Anstey, Hertfordshire. This isn’t Talulah Riley’s first marriage; she previously wed Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk twice. They first married in 2010, divorced in 2012, remarried in 2013, and then divorced again.

According to tabloids, the couple’s wedding included some fun surprises. Riley arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage, and another horse, adorned with white roses in its mane, arrived soon after. An onlooker mentioned that the horse acted as a bridesmaid, a surprise arranged by Brodie-Sangster. Riley looked delighted when she saw it.

Though Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley have kept their relationship relatively private, Riley opened up about falling in love with Brodie-Sangster in a May 2022 interview. She described how their bond grew while filming Pistol and eventually turned romantic. Riley shared that they hadn’t considered each other as a romantic possibility until the same moment several months into their friendship, leading to the start of their romantic relationship. Riley is known for her roles in Westworld, Pride & Prejudice, and Inception.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster played 13-year-old Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones when he was 23. When he was 13 in real life, he portrayed Sam in Love Actually.