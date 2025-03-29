What Might Have Happened to Tom Cruise’s Face, According to Doctors

Based on observations from the commercial, experts suggested that the 62-year-old actor may have recently had facial fillers, particularly in his cheeks. They also noted possible use of Botox, which temporarily freezes facial muscles to reduce wrinkles, and laser skin resurfacing, a treatment that removes damaged layers of skin for a smoother, more youthful appearance.

However, the experts pointed out that there were no clear signs of more invasive surgical procedures, such as a facelift. In fact, they highlighted that his skin still showed natural sagging around the jawline—something that wouldn’t be present if he had undergone major surgery.

Dr. Gaurav Bharti, a plastic surgeon at HKB Cosmetic Surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina, commented: “I think the biggest thing with Tom Cruise is that he has historically aged pretty well. But the biggest thing is his jawline definition has changed, and he now looks a little fuller on the Super Bowl and a bit more stretched out...instead of that harsh definition he typically has.”

While speculation continues, the discussion around Cruise’s appearance underscores the ongoing fascination with Hollywood’s approach to aging and aesthetic treatments. He added, "This can happen because of weight gain, or potentially due to an over-abundance of fillers in the area that stretches the skin out and adds more volume to his face."

Dr Bill Kortesis, a plastic surgeon at the same clinic, said he also believed fillers were used, "Usually, when people are super thin [and athletic, like Cruise] they have a chiseled appearance and a thin face. They don't have a full face."