Woman Documents Her Breast Reduction Surgery, and Shocks Everyone With the Results

In follow-up videos, Janel answered some of the most common questions about the procedure. She revealed that her surgery took place in Canada and was covered by insurance due to the severe discomfort she had experienced for years.

Before the operation, she suffered from frequent migraines, shoulder pain from bra straps digging into her skin, and chronic back pain. Her breast size went from a 28H to a C/D, and she described the recovery process as challenging, especially the first week, when she couldn’t even lift a water bottle on her own. The full recovery took about six weeks, with the first few days being the most difficult.

The overwhelming response in the comments section proves she’s not alone, with many people expressing their own struggles and asking for advice on how to begin their own surgical journey.