Woman Documents Her Breast Reduction Surgery, and Shocks Everyone With the Results
A woman’s journey through breast reduction surgery has captured the internet’s attention after she shared her it on her TikTok. Posting unfiltered updates, she detailed the pain, the recovery, and the emotional impact of the procedure. But it was the final results that truly shocked everyone online.
She went viral.
Janel Nelson (@janellynnnelson on TikTok) has gone viral after sharing her breast reduction journey, leaving millions stunned by the dramatic transformation. Her video, which has amassed 41.7 million views and over 6 million likes, showcases before-and-after clips of her trying on different blouses—highlighting just how much the procedure changed her appearance.
Janel has answered frequently asked questions.
In follow-up videos, Janel answered some of the most common questions about the procedure. She revealed that her surgery took place in Canada and was covered by insurance due to the severe discomfort she had experienced for years.
Before the operation, she suffered from frequent migraines, shoulder pain from bra straps digging into her skin, and chronic back pain. Her breast size went from a 28H to a C/D, and she described the recovery process as challenging, especially the first week, when she couldn’t even lift a water bottle on her own. The full recovery took about six weeks, with the first few days being the most difficult.
The overwhelming response in the comments section proves she’s not alone, with many people expressing their own struggles and asking for advice on how to begin their own surgical journey.
She inspired others.
Janel’s transparency about the procedure has sparked an outpouring of support, with viewers celebrating her newfound confidence. Many people have flooded her comments with messages like, “I felt that with you. 🥺 So happy for you,” while others are asking for guidance, saying things like, “I’m trying to do the same, but I don’t know how to start. Can you help?”
Her story is not just about physical transformation but also about shedding years of pain and discomfort—something that has deeply resonated with many.
