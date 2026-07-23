10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Why Nail Salons Are Booking Compassion Alongside Every Pedicure in 2026

I was halfway through my pedicure when a woman burst through the salon door screaming for help. Her daughter had collapsed on the pavement outside. I had done a first aid course 3 years earlier and had never used it. I ran out, called 911 and did what I had been trained to do (CPR) until the ambulance arrived. The girl was taken to the ER. I came back inside and someone asked if I wanted to finish the appointment. I said yes because I did not know what else to do. The salon had gone completely silent. The technician worked without saying a word and I sat there staring at my hands.

Last week that same woman walked into the salon. The nail tech pointed at me. She spotted me immediately and walked straight over. I could see she was emotional. Then she reached into her bag and had the audacity to pull out an envelope and hold it out to me. I asked what it was. She said it was money for what I had done. I told her I could not take it. She insisted. I told her again, more clearly this time. I said, “Your daughter is okay. That is the only thing I needed.” She stood there for a moment not knowing what to do with the envelope. Then she put it back in her bag, sat down next to me, and took my hand and held it for a while without saying anything. The nail technician working on my feet pretended not to notice. I think she was crying a little. Honestly, so was I. I think kindness is more important than any amount of money.