10 Brain Teasers Companies Use to Test Job Candidates

Job interviews aren’t just about your resume — sometimes they’re about how fast you can think under pressure. Many companies use brain teasers to test creativity, problem-solving, and composure in the moment. Here are 10 tricky questions that might just catch you off guard.

1. A man was caught outside in the rain without an umbrella or a hat. His clothes were completely soaked, but not a single hair on his head got wet. How is that possible?

2. Tracy’s mother has 4 children. One child is named April. The second one is May. The third is June. What‘s the fourth one’s name?

3. A man was born in 1945, but he’s only 30 years old now. How is this possible?

4. A boy was rushed to the hospital emergency room. The doctor saw the boy and said, “I can’t operate. He is my son.” But the doctor was not the boy’s father. How could that be?

5. What can you keep but can’t share? And once you share it, you can’t keep it anymore.

6. Karen wants to reach an island that is in the middle of a pool. The island is 30 feet from the edge of the pool. She has 2 wooden planks that are both 29 feet long. How will Karen reach the island?

7. What does this mean? “F AST”



8. Find 4 words that are hidden in the picture and related to reading.

9. Find 4 words that are hidden in the picture and related to winter.

10. Can you copy the image without lifting your pen from the paper?

Whether in an interview or in everyday life, a sharp mind is always your best asset.