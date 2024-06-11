10+ cleaning gems from Amazon that will mark all household chores on your list as “done”
Cleaning doesn’t have to be exhausting and time-consuming. Amazon customers who’ve already had a chance to try these 11 cleaning products know it very well. These brilliant cleaners will help you get rid of stubborn stains and grime around your house without doing any extra scrubbing. Make your surfaces, carpets, furniture and appliances look like new again without spending a fortune!
1. Dirt and grime won’t stand a chance of survival if you use this all-purpose cleaning paste. It lasts way longer than any other liquid detergent, saving you time and money. The product effectively removes stains, grease and grime from just about anything, including stoves, floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass shower doors, fiberglass doors, countertops, toilets, sinks, bathtubs, car wheels, you name it.
214,500+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ok, so I thought this thing was just a trend or something, but then I desperately needed to clean my tub and figured I’d give this a try with a soft sponge. First of all, it smells good? I don’t know why, but it does. And the “stuff” inside is just as described: pink. So far, so good.
Then I got to the scrubbing and was torn between feeling hopeful and skeptical. However, the skepticism faded as I saw that the dirt and grime from who knows how long started to lift from the tub.
Miracles! My tub is looking a lot better and is a whole lot cleaner than before, and it only took the first layer of cleaner to get the job done. So, due to the price point and quality, I’m gonna crown this as my new favorite cleaner! — Kana A.
2. If your stove tops need some good scrubbing, don’t miss out on this brilliant cleaning set that includes 2 scrapers, a pad and a cleaner. These heavy-duty, non-abrasive products remove grease, grime, and stains on all smooth stovetop ranges, including glass, ceramic, induction, convection, and more, without scratching, while maintaining shine. Apply a quarter-sized amount directly to the cool stovetop, rub with the included cleaning pad, buff the surface and wipe clean. For burnt on food, use the scraper tools included in the package.
19,700+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product just saved my life. We just did our kitchen and by mistake wiped the cooktop with a microfiber cloth that got stuck to it on my first time using my new appliances. I received this yesterday and my cooktop is back to new. — Julio Diaz
3. You won’t recognize your kitchen after you use this kitchen degreaser. It breaks down the toughest gunk and grime, leaving surfaces spotless. Its fast-working formula won’t harm your kitchen counters, and it’s perfect for cleaning other items as well, including stoves, pans, pots and more.
2,500+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Thanks to the regular use of frying pans for bacon, hamburgers, and other foods that tend to fatter when cooked, my walls had some issues. This product completely helped to return them to a much nicer looking background to my kitchen. After spraying, the effort required to wipe the walls is minimal, unlike the useless scrubbing I had done previously. — W. Dardine
4. These heavy-duty cleaning wipes will cut through grease, leaving surfaces squeaky clean. Using them requires no water, for your ultimate convenience. These wipes remove tough stains that other products can’t remove, including grease, ink, paint, permanent markers, wax, lipstick, nail polish, food and drinks, pet stains and more.
54,600+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ So, I had been struggling with a layer of grease on the stove hood. It wouldn’t come off other methods, and I had resorted to use a razor blade until I gave up. These wipes cut through it like a breeze!!
We have a lot of stainless steel appliances, so I tried cleaning our fridge with the wipes. It was great, but does leave streaks (typical of stainless steel surfaces). Also, the container seems super tight. I don’t see these drying out like another reviewer mentioned, but time will tell! — Me
5. This stain and odor eliminator is a real hit on Amazon. It’s perfect for using anywhere stains happen, including carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers, all pet living and sleeping areas, and more. The spray contains natural enzymes that are activated on contact with odors and stains, feeding on ammonia crystals and organic matter until they are completely eliminated.
113,000+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I was a little skeptical on trying a new product, but I am glad that I did. I started with the worst pet stain in my house to really test this.
I sprayed the center of the stain, waited the recommended sitting time of 10 minutes (I scrubbed with a carpet brush also), blotted with a towel and Bam! The stain was demolished. I couldn’t be happier with the product. This stuff works like a charm, and I am very pleased with it. — Ricky
6. Get rid of rust stains once and for all with this rust stain removing gel that works wonders. Thanks to its powerful formula, the product clings to dissolve iron stains on contact, and no scrubbing is necessary. The gel quickly and easily removes the toughest rust stains from most surfaces in and around the house, including showers, sinks, tubs, toilets, carpets, fabric, tile, concrete, and other surfaces.
10,600+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have marble countertops in my kitchen. My coffee machine was leaking water and the water rusted a screw at the bottom of the machine and the rust seeped into my marble. I saw the reviews and wanted to try this.
I got it a few days ago, sprayed it on the spot on the marble and was waiting to clean it and forgot about it. I just remembered and ran into my kitchen and lo and behold the stain is completely gone! I am so happy. It works! — Wendy
7. You can’t even imagine how clean your shower doors can be after using this hard water stain remover. It can remove years of unwanted hard minerals, leaving the surfaces sparkling clean. The product works perfectly well on shower doors, windows, tubs and shower pans. It can also be used to clean grout, tile, brick and concrete.
21,900+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I don’t normally write reviews, but this product worked so well, I felt like I had to leave a review. I’m ashamed of how dirty I let my shower get, but I had almost given up since no products ever seemed to help with the hard water spots. I finally gave this a try based on reading/watching other reviews, and it worked amazing! I highly recommend using an electric drill with a brush head and go slow. — Jarrett Trtek
8. There are no tough stains that this strong pumice stone for toilet cleaning can’t remove. It’s hard on stains and mineral deposits, yet gentle on surfaces. The pumice stone comes with a convenient storage kit for easy drying and storage. This tool outperforms traditional toilet brushes, leaving your bathroom area fresh and clean.
4,800+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Nothing I tried would remove the stains in my toilet bowl. This product removed all of them in about 10 minutes of gentle scrubbing. I will be purchasing more of these for sure. It made my toilet look brand new.
Just be sure to keep the stone wet while using and don’t scrub too hard. Let the pumice stone do the work for you. I did not see any scratches either. It’s much cheaper than a new toilet. — Todd Gorman
9. Make all wood surfaces in your house look like new again with this wood polish and conditioner. It contains oils that “feed” the wood and help keep it from drying and fading, enhancing the natural beauty and depth of grain in finished and unfinished wood. After using this polish, the piece of furniture in the photo below looks like it was just bought. Wow!
38,300+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I bought this product to apply on my workbench, and it gave it a great wax protection. I also used it on some tools to remove and protect from rust. I love this product.
A little goes a long way. This product can be used for many things. I definitely will buy it again and recommend it. — Rebecca
10. Remove dirt and grime from all the crevices and hard-to-reach areas with this crevice cleaning tool. It’s ideal for cleaning toilet lid, refrigerator door seams, tile, keyboard, holes, corners and more. The replacement heads can be used both wet and dry. The package includes one handle and 50 replacement cleaning cotton heads.
500+ ratings
4.1 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Getting into crevices is my least favorite part about cleaning, but these make it easy to get to hard-to-reach places. I’ve used them to clean my toaster oven, corners of cabinets, behind our utility sink faucet (which is surprisingly hard to get to), and more. 10/10 recommend. — Jennifer W.
11. Buy this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner, and you won’t regret it. This powerful appliance removes tough pet spots and stains from carpets, rugs, upholstery, car interiors, and more, in the blink of an eye. It’s lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house to clean multiple surfaces. The cleaner has a large tank capacity, which means you can clean more between refills.
81,000+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This was one of those purchases you get excited for as an adult. I bought it after spilling coffee and soda in my car and needing to clean my couch and mattress more deeply than just vacuuming. It has strong suction, so it got the dirt and spilled liquids off of my upholstery and left the nice clean smell. I also have cats and dogs, so this was something that was able to get some fur in it, and it still worked.
It actually has a good capacity in the tank, so you don’t have to frequently stop and refill it again and again to keep cleaning. The cord is similar in length to a vacuum, which is helpful. This feels durable and quality, and it did the job I needed it to on my upholstery in my multiple uses of it so far, so it makes it well worth the money. — Tessa_mae_andcompany
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.