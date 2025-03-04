10 Everyday Hair Habits That Could Be Hurting Your Scalp
Around half of the global adult population experiences dandruff and scalp irritation. These issues can arise not only from a weakened immune system but also from inadequate hair care routines, including improper shampooing methods. We’ve gathered expert advice to enhance daily hair and scalp care, and we’re excited to share these insights with you.
1. Applying conditioner before towel-drying.
For best results, it’s advisable to towel-dry your hair after shampooing and before applying conditioner. This step helps prevent excess water from diluting the conditioner, allowing it to be fully absorbed.
Enhancing your conditioner with a bit of oil can also be beneficial. Deep conditioning is advantageous for all hair types, particularly for reversing dryness caused by chemicals or heat styling.
2. Alternating anti-dandruff shampoo with other types.
Switching between anti-dandruff shampoo and regular shampoo may not be the best approach. Doing so can rinse away the active ingredients that combat dandruff, reducing scalp protection. To maximize effectiveness, consistently use the same anti-dandruff shampoo during treatment.
3. Holding a hairdryer too close.
Excessive heat exposure can damage hair, so it’s important to use a hairdryer correctly. Always opt for medium heat settings and maintain a distance of at least 8 inches (20 cm) between the nozzle and your scalp. Directing warm air from the roots to the tips ensures an even and gentle drying process.
4. Blow-drying hair without sectioning.
Blow-drying without dividing your hair into sections can lead to uneven styling. Experts suggest working in sections—starting from the crown, then moving to the back and sides. This method ensures better control and prevents overheating the same strands repeatedly.
5. Using a low-quality hairdryer.
A hairdryer plays a key role in maintaining hair health post-styling. However, using an inexpensive one can lead to frizz, brittleness, and scalp damage. If possible, invest in a quality hairdryer with multiple heat settings and ionic air technology to reduce risks.
Additionally, choosing the right heat protectant is crucial. Ensure that your product is specifically formulated for wet hair to shield it from heat damage.
6. Not allowing breaks between hair extension applications.
Experts recommend giving your scalp a break of at least one to two weeks between hair extension sessions. During this period, focus on scalp care and hydration. Specially formulated scalp treatments can help maintain skin health, even when under strain from extensions or braids.
7. Neglecting deep-cleansing shampoos when using styling products.
Product buildup on the scalp can lead to irritation and flakiness. To prevent this, use a deep-cleansing shampoo whenever you wash your hair. Look for shampoos labeled as “deep cleansing” while ensuring they have a gentle, pH-balanced formula.
8. Scratching your scalp with sharp objects.
Avoid scratching your scalp with nails, pens, or other sharp objects, as this can cause tiny abrasions. Instead, gently massage the area with your fingertips when experiencing itchiness.
Experts suggest applying coconut oil combined with anise as a natural remedy. Studies indicate that this mixture is even more effective in reducing scalp itch than permethrin, a common lice treatment.
9. Applying styling products immediately after washing.
Professionals advise against frequent hair washing, recommending intervals of around five days instead. To maintain a fresh look, refrain from using styling products on the first day post-wash, as they tend to attract dirt.
If necessary, a light mist of hairspray can help set curls, but avoid heavy products. Starting from day two, consider using dry oil on the ends to keep your hair looking healthy.
10. Choosing products that don’t provide true moisture.
Be mindful of hair products that only create an oily appearance without genuinely moisturizing. Avoid rubbing such products into the scalp, as not all oils are beneficial.
Opt for organic, scalp-soothing treatments featuring ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba, lavender, and peppermint oil. Massage these into your scalp weekly for maximum benefit, rather than just applying them superficially.
By making small yet effective changes to your hair care routine, you can keep your scalp healthy and your hair looking its best.