10 Dog Breeds That Are Great for Owners Who Aren’t Ready for a Lot of Hassle
Many of us would like to have a dog. However, it’s not only a great pleasure, but also a great responsibility. Not everyone has enough time to give as much attention to a pet as it needs. That’s why we put together 10 dog breeds which will not cause big problems and will be perfect for rookie owners.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
If you want a dog that will look like a puppy forever, a Cavalier is the best option. These dogs are very gentle, affectionate and easy to train. They tend to be small to medium-sized, love to spend their time around their owner or with a furry buddy. Cavaliers can be considered excellent candidates for lazy time on the couch. Representatives of this breed weigh about 13 to 18 pounds, are easily trainable and obedient.
As for care, Cavaliers need to be groomed from time to time. Another plus is that this breed only needs to be bathed a few times a year.
Poodle
Poodles come in 3 sizes — large, medium and toy. They are quite intelligent and active, but can easily adapt and mirror the behavior of their owners. So, if you’re not a big fan of long walks and outdoor activities, a poodle will follow your lead.
Poodles don’t leave hair around the house, which is a big plus. However, you should not neglect grooming them. Regular combing and various haircuts will help to prevent matting.
Shih Tzu
Dogs of this breed are very sociable, bright and get along well with people. This breed doesn’t require a lot of physical activity. 1–2 walks a day will be enough for them.
If this is the first pet in your life, you can safely choose these dogs, as they don’t create many problems for inexperienced owners. Shih Tzu will be happy to go for a walk, as well as to keep you company on the couch.
Basset hound
This is a rather lazy and unpretentious breed that loves to laze around for hours on end. These dogs have a low activity level, so they are not the biggest fans of long walks. 30 to 60 minutes of activity a day will be enough for them. Pay attention to their walking pace and try to adapt to it, as they are slow (and not just in walking).
However, don’t forget about brushing to keep your doggie healthy and cozy in your home.
French bulldog
Their short legs, short coat and compact size make them an excellent choice. They feel fine in small spaces, so they can be kept in small apartments.
Bulldogs will benefit from various exercises at home. In addition, these dogs will enjoy walks, but don’t rush if it’s too hot or humid outside. After a short activity in the form of games or a walk, bulldogs will happily settle down next to you on the couch.
Dachshund
These affectionate dogs love spending time with their owners, whether it’s playing in the yard or relaxing in bed. Many people may think of them as clingy, but this is not the case at all. Dachshunds can easily adjust to their owner’s moods and pace of life, which can make your life much easier.
The coat of this breed is quite short, so it does not require special care. These dogs are cheerful, but not very energetic, so you should not take them for long walks. In addition to this, Dachshunds get along well with other dogs, so you can safely get them a friend.
West Highland White Terrier
These dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing. They love to be around people and play with someone. They easily adapt to different environments and can quickly learn different commands and tricks.
As far as grooming is concerned, these dogs have a rather short coat, which doesn’t create any particular problems with combing. Their coat only needs regular brushing and occasional bathing to stay clean and healthy. These dogs are a moderately active breed, and moderate exercise is enough to keep them in shape.
Chihuahua
This breed doesn’t have many needs. An occasional bath and a walk around the house is enough to keep them active. These small dogs weigh a maximum of 5 pounds, which is also a huge plus. Their coat grooming requires minimal effort.
They are quite healthy and not prone to hereditary diseases, so they will be able to bring joy to you for many years. Chihuahuas are easy to train, but it’s important not to spoil them. Given their compact size and minimal exercise needs, these dogs are ideal for the city environment.
Miniature Schnauzer
Miniature Schnauzers are said to be big dogs in a small body as they are very intelligent, calm and understanding. These dogs are very quick to learn different tricks and good behavior in general. You will be able to teach them how to behave properly in all situations.
Miniature Schnauzers are great for both apartments and houses. They will not spoil or break anything and are able to behave calmly, even when left alone at home. Their adaptability and obedience is an important plus for inexperienced owners.
Pug
These are cute and adorable dogs who are loved for their cheerful nature. They make great apartment pets. Pugs rarely bark and nap most of the time.
To keep them healthy, 30 minutes a day of playtime at home or an hour’s walk in the yard is fine. Because of their short coat, they don’t pose much of a grooming problem, but you can brush them from time to time to keep them looking neat.
