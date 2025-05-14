10 Dog Breeds That Are Great for Owners Who Aren’t Ready for a Lot of Hassle

If you want a dog that will look like a puppy forever, a Cavalier is the best option. These dogs are very gentle, affectionate and easy to train. They tend to be small to medium-sized, love to spend their time around their owner or with a furry buddy. Cavaliers can be considered excellent candidates for lazy time on the couch. Representatives of this breed weigh about 13 to 18 pounds, are easily trainable and obedient.

As for care, Cavaliers need to be groomed from time to time. Another plus is that this breed only needs to be bathed a few times a year.