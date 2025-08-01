10 Dog Breeds That Are Not Recommended for First-Time Owners
Having a dog means a huge commitment, lots of work, and patience, but also many happy moments. For first-time owners, it’s very important though to choose the right breed, as with some of them, their dog experience can turn sour. We collected some of the most well-known breeds that are not easy to handle and require more experienced owners.
1. German Shepherd
German Shepherds are energetic, intelligent, and loyal companions that need both physical and mental stimulation to stay happy. With their strong build and sharp minds, they’re often used in working roles. Their high energy levels mean they need regular exercise and tasks to keep them focused, making them a great fit for active, experienced pet owners.
Without proper training and an outlet for their energy, they can become bored and unruly. These dogs thrive in environments where they have plenty of structure, making them ideal for families who are ready for an active, devoted pet.
2. Rottweiler
The Rottweiler is a large, intelligent, and powerful breed with a very strong instinct for protection. While they were originally bred to herd livestock and pull carts, they are now commonly used as personal protection dogs.
The Rottweiler’s size alone can be very overwhelming for a first-time dog owner, but they are also very strong-willed and have a reputation for aggression when not properly trained and socialized. This is a lot of dog to handle and since they require a firm, confident, experienced handler, they are never recommended for brand-new dog owners.
3. Cane Corso
The Cane Corso is not a breed for just anyone. These powerful dogs are known for their protective instincts, making them great for guarding but a handful for those new to dog ownership. They require someone who knows how to take charge, as they’re not only large and strong but also very independent-minded.
If not properly trained and socialized early on, their protective tendencies can turn into aggression toward unfamiliar people or animals. They can also develop separation anxiety, so they need a home where they won’t be left alone for long stretches. To thrive, Cane Corsos need a confident, experienced leader who can maintain control with positive reinforcement and firm guidance.
4. Beagle
Beagles are wonderful companions for families and active pet owners, but they are not ideal for beginners. These dogs are full of energy and require plenty of mental stimulation and supervision, as their strong sense of smell often leads them into trouble.
Along with keeping them engaged, it’s crucial to pay attention to their physical health; their floppy ears make them susceptible to infections, and they can easily gain weight if their feeding habits aren’t monitored. Experienced owners who can provide the necessary care and attention will find that Beagles can be loving and playful pets that bring joy to any household.
5. Saint Bernard
Before adding a Saint Bernard to your family, it’s crucial to ensure you have enough space for this massive breed, as they can weigh between 120 and 180 pounds. Because of their size and strength, Saint Bernards are not ideal for novice owners, who may find it challenging to manage them effectively.
While they are known for their gentle and friendly disposition, they require an experienced handler who can provide proper training and socialization. If you’re prepared for the responsibility and have the space to accommodate a Saint Bernard, you’ll gain a loyal and affectionate companion that thrives in a loving environment.
6. Siberian Husky
Siberian Huskies are known for their vibrant personalities and boundless energy. These dogs thrive in homes where they have ample space to roam and engage in physical activities, as a sedentary lifestyle will quickly lead to boredom.
Consistent training and early socialization with people and other animals are crucial for Huskies, as they are intelligent and require mental stimulation. However, potential owners should be prepared for their talkative nature; Huskies love to howl, sing, and bark. Ultimately, these vocal and lively dogs are ideal for active families who can meet their needs for exercise and companionship.
7. Chow Chow
The Chow Chow is an ancient Chinese breed that is used for multiple purposes, including sled pulling, hunting, and guarding livestock and property. They are not only physically strong but also strong-willed and often incredibly stubborn.
Chows have strong territorial tendencies and are prone to aggression if not properly socialized and trained. They are not a breed suited for novice owners, as they require a firm leader with experience in the breed.
8. Dalmatian
Dalmatians are known for their loyalty, intelligence, and high energy levels, making them ideal for owners who lead an active lifestyle. These spirited dogs thrive on physical challenges and excel in competitive dog sports such as agility.
However, their independent nature means they can become dominant if not properly guided, so early training is essential to ensure they develop good behavior and obedience. With the right balance of exercise and consistent training, Dalmatians can be both enthusiastic companions and well-mannered pets.
9. Akita
The second place is for the Akita, a breed that may not be suitable for all households. Bred in Japan for hunting large game such as bears and elk, Akitas are commonly utilized as police or guard dogs due to their loyalty and strong protective instincts. However, their significant prey drive can make them a poor fit for homes with small animals like cats, and they may also show aggression toward other dogs.
Akitas are often very devoted to their families but tend to be distant with strangers. To train an Akita successfully, an owner must first establish authority and earn the dog’s respect, which can be a challenge for inexperienced dog owners.
10. Border Collie
Border Collie is a breed known for its exceptional intelligence and boundless energy, originally developed for all-day farm work. These dogs thrive on mental and physical stimulation, so if you’re not prepared to commit significant time to keep your pup engaged and exercised, it’s wise to consider other breeds.
A Reddit user, who also owns a border collie, also shared his experience: “I have an 8-month border collie puppy, and I was so prepared to work with high energy/high mental stimulation work, but oh MAN did I underestimate the anxiety/neuroticness! When getting a border collie, people focus so much on the ‘Are you SURE you’re ready for all the energy?!?’ I can’t believe the breed’s neuroticness isn’t more talked about.”
If you are curious which breeds are great for first-time owners, read our 10 Dog Breeds That Are Great for Owners Who Aren’t Ready for a Lot of Hassle article.