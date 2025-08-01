10 Dog Breeds That Are Not Recommended for First-Time Owners

German Shepherds are energetic, intelligent, and loyal companions that need both physical and mental stimulation to stay happy. With their strong build and sharp minds, they’re often used in working roles. Their high energy levels mean they need regular exercise and tasks to keep them focused, making them a great fit for active, experienced pet owners.

Without proper training and an outlet for their energy, they can become bored and unruly. These dogs thrive in environments where they have plenty of structure, making them ideal for families who are ready for an active, devoted pet.