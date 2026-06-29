10 Job Moments That Prove Saying Yes When Everyone Says No Still Leads to the Biggest Success

I worked at a luxury shoe store. Last week, I noticed a woman crying in a dressing room. My supervisor sneered, “She has been here five times and never buys anything, so go kick her out.” I nodded, but when I reached for the curtain, I couldn’t believe what I saw. The woman was holding a worn-out pair of heels and crying. She explained that she had a big job interview the next day and had been visiting the store for weeks, hoping to find shoes that made her feel confident, but she couldn’t afford them.

Instead of asking her to leave, I helped her find a beautiful pair from our clearance section. She left smiling and thanked me.

A few months later, she returned. She had landed the job, earned a promotion, and was now managing a growing company. She told me she never forgot how I treated her when everyone else wanted her gone. Over the next year, she brought corporate events and new clients to our store, generating some of our biggest sales accounts. Everyone else said no to her, but saying yes ended up becoming the biggest success of my career.