10 Manicure Trends for Women Over 50 Taking Over Nail Salons This Summer 2026

Cherry red had its moment...chilli red is having the summer. The shift is subtle, but the effect is everything: warmer, bolder, and somehow more modern without trying.

For women over 50, a red-orange shade does something a cooler red never quite manages: it lifts the skin, adds warmth, and reads as intentional rather than safe. If you’ve been loyal to classic red your whole life, this is the one upgrade worth making. Push it one degree warmer this summer. You won’t go back.